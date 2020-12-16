MURRAY —The iwis plant that has manufactured automotive engine chains for several years on Murray’s north side is joining a Japanese company for a new venture.
And it is going to cause the workforce at the facility inside the Murray Industrial Park to grow.
Tuesday afternoon, the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear formally announced that iwis, a German company, is joining with Daido Corp. of America on an arrangement that will add 37 well-paying jobs to the workforce at the iwis plant, sending its total number of workers to about 100. The investment is worth $2.7 million for the production of high-quality engine chains.
“iwis has been negotiating with the Japanese company for a couple of years,” said Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning, noting that Daido has an operation in nearby Nashville, Tennessee. “Well, it turns out (Daido) also makes timing chains, but they make a different kind of timing chain, so this will bring a new product here. So they’ll add about 37 people and they now will be able to supply people like Honda, possibly Chrysler and others, but this will be real good for iwis.
“They do things very quietly (at iwis), but they have always had a long-range plan and they stick to it.”
In a news release, Beshear said this adds to Kentucky’s already diverse manufacturing base that represents 32 nations.
“That will play a key role in the recovery (from the COVID-19 pandemic) and growth of our economy in the months and years ahead,” Beshear said. “This project brings together two companies that have a long history of success, and I am proud they selected our state for this new venture. I wish iwis-Daido well in this new endeavor and thank both iwis and Daido Corp. for creating quality job opportunities for Kentuckians.”
iwis assumed control of its current facility in Murray in 2015. At the time, it marked the company’s first operation in the United States for the production of timing drive systems for engines. That building previously had housed another European company’s operations — Webasto — which closed in 2009. iwis committed to Webasto’s 115,000-square-foot facility in 2012 and began operations in 2015.
Manning said the fact that the plant’s workforce will now approach 100 is big from a community morale standpoint, especially in the wake of Murray and Calloway County losing the Briggs & Stratton plant, taking more than 600 jobs with it.
“It just sounds better,” Manning said. “But we expected this kind of thing to happen when we brought (iwis) here because they’re not the kind of company to just sit on their hands and do the same thing forever. They look to the future.”
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers was the superintendent of the Murray Independent School District in 2009 when Webasto ceased production. A few years later, he was joining Calloway County Schools officials for a tour of the building to see if it might suit another purpose.
“Yeah, we were looking at it as a possible location for the (Murray-Calloway) Area Technology Center,” Rogers recalled on Tuesday afternoon. “We went ahead and had a new one built (on Robertson Road).
“We’ve needed some good news and we’re glad to hear about iwis and its expansion. It’s also always good to welcome a new company like this because they now have the chance to employ some of the best workers anywhere.”
“The Lord blesses us again and again,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “When you go through (losing a Briggs & Stratton), your heart just sinks, but we’re fortunate to have companies like iwis and TPG Plastics (an American company that relocated to Murray) and DAE-IL (a Korean automotive parts company) from all over the world and this (venture between iwis and Daido) is really going to tie us together with the worldwide community.
“We still have a net loss of jobs, yes, but these jobs that are coming here are going to be fantastic jobs for our community as we try to grow and increase wages and have more dispensable income for our community’s local shops and businesses.”
Formed in 1916 in Germany, iwis is a family-owned company that began as a manufacturer of bicycle chains and added production of automotive timing chains in 1954. The company since has grown to become a global producer of automotive and industrial chains with more than 2,000 employees across 45 locations worldwide.
Headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Daido Corp. has supplied high-quality precision roller chains for the North American industrial and agricultural markets since 1951, as well as chain drive products. The company is a subsidiary of Japan-based Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., which was established in 1933 and has more than 2,000 employees worldwide.
“I am really excited by this project. We knew when we recruited iwis to Murray that good things would happen and that they would continue to happen for a long time,” said EDC Board Chairman David Graham in a statement. “With the presence of Daido Corp., we now have companies from Germany, Canada, Korea and now Japan. Murray is an excellent location both for domestic as well as international companies.”
John Bradley, senior vice president of economic development at the Tennessee Valley Authority, said the joint venture has a bright future in Murray.
“TVA and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. congratulate iwis-Daido LLC on its decision to establish operations in Calloway County,” Bradley said in a statement. “Helping to foster new job opportunities and investments is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corp. to further that mission and look forward to iwis-Daido’s future business success in the Valley.”
Beshear’s office said that to encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $370,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $2.7 million and annual targets of:
•Creation and maintenance of 37 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and
•Paying an average hourly wage of $26 including benefits across those jobs.
By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments, the governor’s office said.
