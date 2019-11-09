MURRAY — A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Murray Thursday by the Murray Police Department following a domestic disturbance report.
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Carolwood Way for a reported domestic disturbance in progress. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who was visibly injured, and stated that he had been stabbed with a knife. Officers then secured the scene and took one suspect, McKenna Phelps, 19, of Murray, into custody. The juvenile was taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of his injuries.
After an investigation into the incident and after questioning McKenna Phelps, she was taken into custody and charged with 1st degree assault and 4th degree assault.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any individual charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
