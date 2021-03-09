MAYFIELD – A Murray woman faces charges of assault and resisting arrest in Mayfield after residents of a neighborhood reported a domestic disturbance.
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, Johnnesia Powell, 39, of Murray, was arrested after Mayfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the street of a residential area. Multiple area residents called police after hearing a male and female outside screaming at each other, he said.
Kent said Powell was observed by officers striking her boyfriend as officers arrived on scene. Powell was then placed under arrest. She allegedly began trying to jerk away from officers to prevent them from arresting her, Kent said. Powell also appeared “manifestly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” he said.
Powell was transported to the Graves County Jail and was charged with assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
