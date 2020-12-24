MURRAY – A Murray woman faces burglary and cruelty to animals charges after police responded to a call to a residence Tuesday.
The Murray Police Department said officers responded at approximately 3:05 a.m. Tuesday to a call of an unwanted subject at an individual’s residence. Through investigation, officers learned that prior to the call, Audrey Albritten, 31, of Murray, had allegedly entered the residence without permission and allegedly injured the resident’s dog. Albritten was lodged in the Calloway County Jail and charged with burglary in the first degree, cruelty to animals in the second degree, and criminal trespassing in the first degree.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
