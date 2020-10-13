MURRAY — A local woman says she has deep concerns about a federal funding bill’s provision having to do with Confederate flags and “commemorative works” in national parks because she believes it would limit park rangers’ abilities to accurately inform visitors on the history of the Civil War.
Susan Adams of Murray said her concerns about H.R. 7608 come from her interest in history and her past career as a librarian. She said she formerly worked for Murray State University Libraries.
H.R. 7608 is officially known as the State, Foreign Operations, Agriculture, Rural Development, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2021. According to congress.gov, it is sponsored by Rep. Nita Lowey, a Democrat representing New York’s 17th Congressional District, and was introduced in the House on July 13 of this year. It initially passed the House 224-189 on July 24, and was received in the Senate on July 30. It was read twice and referred to the Senate Committee on Appropriations.
Adams said her concerns about the bill lie in sections 441, 442 and 443. Section 441 includes a funding prohibition for Confederate flags, stating, “None of the funds made available to the National Park Service by this Act may be used for the purchase or display of a Confederate flag with the exception of specific circumstances where the flags provide historical context as described in the National Park Service memorandum entitled ‘Immediate Action Required, No Reply Needed: Confederate Flags’ and dated June 24, 2015.”
Section 442 provides for the removal of Confederate commemorative works. It states: “Notwithstanding any other provision of law or policy to the contrary, within 180 days of enactment of this Act, the National Park Service shall remove from display all physical Confederate commemorative works, such as statues, monuments, sculptures, memorials, and plaques, as defined by NPS, Management Policies 2006, §9.6.1.”
Section 443 provides for the inventory of assets with Confederate names. It states, “Within 90 days of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of the Interior shall submit to the Committee on Appropriations an inventory of all assets under the jurisdiction of the Department of Interior with Confederate names.”
Adams said she thought removing existing Confederate commemorative works at national parks is going too far and obscures the history of the Civil War. She said she believed that “winners should not rewrite history,” and she believes the House bill directly contradicts a statement made by the Calloway County group known as “Residents for Removal” in a paid advertisement that ran in the Sept. 25 edition of the Murray Ledger & Times. The ad was advocating for the removal of the Confederate monument on Murray’s court square that was placed there in 1917 after fundraising efforts from the J.N. Williams Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).
“Does the UDC believe memorials lose value when placed on a battlefield or in a cemetery to honor Confederate soldiers who gave their lives?” one of the passages in the ad reads. “After conducting extensive research, we have failed to identify serious resistance to memorials to dead Confederate soldiers at battlefields, private cemeteries, or appropriate public locations. We have not been able to identify a reason, other than oppression of minorities, for emphasizing placement of monuments on courthouse grounds located within the United States. Perhaps additional education will remove our belief that the UDC acted in conjunction with states and other private groups with nefarious intent.”
Adams said the passage in that locally placed ad implies that Confederate monuments would be safe on battlefields, but the bill now before the Senate belies that notion.
“I consider that bill ‘serious resistance’ (to memorials to dead Confederate soldiers at battlefields), because it essentially says, ‘We’re going to wipe them out,’” Adams said.
Adams said she thought removing Confederate commemorative works from national parks and battlefields hides the reality of what the Civil War was all about. She said she believes removing Confederate artifacts serves to hide why the Union soldiers were fighting and dishonors their memory too.
“My minor was history,” Adams said. “You can’t change history; you can reinterpret it, but you can’t change it. It irks me that the men of the Union, who fought to save the Union and who died to free the slaves (could be disregarded if the bill passed the Senate). If there was no battle to fight, if the Confederates didn’t exist, who did (the Union) fight? They died to give the slaves freedom. Why is their sacrifice not acknowledged?
“It’s as if by destroying anything Confederate, there was no slavery. It’s too ugly to talk about. It shouldn’t have existed, true, but it did exist.”
Adams said that even if no more Confederate memorabilia are added to national parks, she thought the existing ones should at least be grandfathered in, and she hoped citizens would contact their senators to make their thoughts on the bill known.
Sherman Neal II is affiliated with Residents for Removal and has been one of the primary figures advocating for the removal of Murray’s Confederate monument since June, when he sent letters to local officials demanding it be removed from county property. He said he is opposed to anything that perpetuates the so-called “Lost Cause” narrative, which some historians have characterized as Southern myths that emphasize Confederate soldiers as noble and de-emphasizes the role of slavery as the cause of the Civil War. After reading the relevant sections of H.R. 7608, he said he agrees with the apparent intent behind them because the Lost Cause narrative has been so dominant in the past.
“I think it is absolutely necessary to pause the purchase of any further Confederate memorabilia or items for placement on public property until we correct the historical narrative through reeducation,” he said.
While Neal said he can only speak as an individual and cannot speak for others who support removing the Calloway County monument, he thinks it is important to convey the history of the Civil War in ways that don’t glorify the Confederacy. He said he doesn’t want Confederate memorabilia and artifacts to be destroyed, but to be put in a more appropriate context.
(If this bill is seeking to) reevaluate all of these monuments to determine what their appropriateness is, as far as what their educational value is, whether they’re at a national park or not, that’s not a negative thing to do,” Neal said. “In fact, we should do this with any public properties that we have. There should be a continuous reevaluation because the narrative that has been pushed (by the UDC and Sons of Confederate Veterans) is so historically inaccurate, it’s pushed us to a point where we’ve got to remove these things (and more accurately teach history).”
Neal, a former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, said that although he does not have a degree in military history, he has a great interest in it and has visited multiple Civil War battlefields and Confederate and Union forts. He said he thinks it is wrong to glorify the Confederacy in any way on federally-owned property, which he argued is the case when it comes to the “Confederate commemorative works” mentioned in H.R. 7608.
“That’s property of the United States, so that’s property of the United States soldiers, whether it’s the Civil War or Mexican-American War or the Gulf War, they fought to defend (the U.S.),” Neal said. “So to have an enemy present on that territory and revered is inappropriate in all circumstances.”
