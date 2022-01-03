MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a Dexter woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after a Murray woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision.
At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, CCSO deputies responded to the 5000 block of KY 94 East for a report of an injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies located a vehicle overturned off the roadway. The other vehicle involved had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, CCSO said. Shortly thereafter, a female arrived at Murray Police Department to report being involved in the collision.
Preliminary investigation showed Maysoon Khatib of Murray was driving a silver Ford Explorer while Jessica H. Wright of Dexter was driving a red Chevrolet Cruze. Both were westbound on KY 94. When Wright attempted to pass Khatib’s vehicle, she reportedly sideswiped it, causing Khatib’s vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn, CCSO said.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported Khatib to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
Wright was cited for leaving the scene of an injury collision.
In addition to EMS, CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
