MURRAY – Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Calloway County residents have wanted as much information about active cases as they can possibly get in order to make the best decisions about how to protect themselves and their families. Many times, that information can be difficult to get, and even when you do get it, it can be hard for the average person to parse through it.
For Jessica Paine of Murray, her desire to know more became an ongoing project for her, and one she says has kept her mind occupied, helping her cope through the madness of the pandemic. She has a 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, so she was concerned about their safety and her own. Paine said she used to be a dietician and taught at Murray State University, so she has always had a passion for community nutrition and public health.
Like many people in the early days of the pandemic, Paine said she wanted to know more about local case numbers than were being released publicly. She started filing open records requests to the Calloway County Health Department to learn more than just the daily case numbers. She also inspected any local information she could get from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
While Paine said she frequently became frustrated in the first few months, she said she came to better understand over time and through talking with health professionals about how agencies like CCHD have many restrictions about the specific type of information they can release because of health privacy laws. She said they also have limited resources, which not only limits the amount of time staff can use to compile statistics and analyze them, but also can make it difficult for them to look up some of that information in the first place.
Regardless, though, Paine said she continued pursuing any local data she could get her hands on. In August 2020, she started the Facebook page “Calloway Covid-19 Count” and used it to post infographics and charts analyzing various trends with the spread of the coronavirus in this county.
“I specifically decided to start a page instead of a group because I really didn’t want to promote conversation (with people leaving posts in the comments),” she said. “I did not want my page to be a place where people would go to fight. I really just wanted to put the information out there for everybody.”
While that stance has limited her interaction with people who follow the page, Paine said she keeps an eye on the number of people following and clicking the “Like” button on the page.
“I have found that when case numbers are high, interest is really high,” she said. “You can look at the analytics of the page, and it kind of follows our cases by week graph. It’s like the governor’s ‘stair-stepper’ chart, but the Calloway version. I think around the middle of July, I had 400-something likes on the page. I’m up to 931 now.”
Paine said one of her goals in the last few months – especially after the rise of the Delta variant starting in July – has been to use local data to show people how effective vaccines have been in preventing most vaccinated individuals from contracting COVID and keeping almost all vaccinated people with breakthrough cases from being hospitalized. She also wanted people to understand just how the virus was affecting Calloway County compared to the rest of the world. In other words, it’s one thing to read national statistics that show that vaccines work, but quite another to show exactly how that has borne out with your friends and neighbors.
“I was born and raised here, and I remember how my whole life, I think it’s easy to be in Murray and think that we’re isolated,” Paine said. “Thirty years ago or more, we were more isolated than we are now, and I think that we have a culture here in Calloway County that makes us think that things are different here and we are in our own little bubble.
“So I think if you look at national statistics or overall state statistics, you might think, ‘Well, we’re different; that’s not exactly what’s going on here in our community.’ But the whole point (of compiling this information) is that what’s going on everywhere else is what’s happening here. We are not exempt from the spread of this disease, and we’re not exempt from the impacts of vaccination on case numbers in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.