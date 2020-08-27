MURRAY – When Carolyn Byrd heard in the news a few weeks ago that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture was warning citizens about unsolicited packages of seeds arriving in the mail from China, she made a mental note of it, but did not assume it would affect her in any way. Then earlier this week, she apparently received one of those packages.
Reports of suspicious seeds arriving in Kentucky mailboxes were first reported by the KDA after the weekend of July 25-26. Byrd told the Ledger & Times she received a package on Monday with a Chinese return address and a label claiming that stud earrings were inside.
“I had seen (warnings about seeds) on Facebook and on the news and online from various media reports, but nothing recently; I hadn’t heard anything the last couple of weeks,” Byrd said. “Then I went out and checked my mail and there was this little, gray package in there with my name on it, the full address and where it came from. The description at the bottom of it said ‘stud earrings,’ so I felt the package to see if it actually had them in there and I couldn’t feel anything in the package. So I got inside and I opened it very carefully because I didn’t know what it was. It just said it was from somewhere in China.
“That’s when I saw this little packet with these little, bitty seeds that were smaller than a grain of salt. There were probably a couple hundred seeds in there, and on the packets, it didn’t say anything about what it was or anything. It just said, ‘Made in China,’ and there were some numbers. I couldn’t get them to add up to anything when I researched them.”
Not sure what to do, Byrd called the Murray Police Department, which directed her to the KDA’s website. A July 31 news release from Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said individuals who have received suspicious packages with seeds should put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s division of Plant Protection Quarantine at USDA-APHIS PPQ, P.O. Box 475, Hebron, KY 41048. Individuals are also encouraged to contact the KDA at 502-573-0282 or e-mail ag.web@ky.gov.
“While the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not received any indication that this could be anything more than a marketing scam, they continue to investigate this matter and provide guidance on what steps Kentuckians should take should they receive unsolicited seeds,” Quarles said. “The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is dedicated to sharing the best information with the public when we have it, and we encourage Kentuckians to visit kyagr.com/foreignseeds to stay current with the latest on this unusual situation.”
A USDA news release dated Aug. 12 said, “USDA is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.”
The release later stated, “At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales. USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.”
