MAYFIELD – A Murray woman who became trapped under the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory said she will forever be grateful to the Paducah man who pulled her out from the debris.
The MCP factory was destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado that swept through Mayfield and other western Kentucky towns, and the company reported that nine employees died from their injuries. A total of 110 people were reportedly at the factory that night before the tornado reached Mayfield at 9:27 p.m.
Murray resident Sheila Weisenberger said she began working at the factory at the beginning of July as part of the Calloway County Jail’s inmate work release program, and the company kept her on after she completed her sentence and was released from custody at the end of that month. She said she had been regularly working 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. shifts since then, and that evening started like any other. Although weather forecasters had been warning for a couple of days that severe weather and tornadoes could hit the region, she never imagined the factory would be demolished in an instant.
“I’m not fond of storms anyway, whether a tornado is coming or not, but you would think with a building like that, if you were in the ‘safe zone,’ you would be safe,” Weisenberger said. “Of course, there’s no guarantee unless you’re down below in a basement or something, but I guess when I went to work that night, I never thought that what happened was going to happen.”
Weisenberger said she was taking her break outside shortly before 9 p.m. when her cell phone showed an alert for a tornado warning, advising people in Mayfield to take cover. She said she informed her manager that the tornado warning was set to last until 9:45 p.m., but he told her she needed to get back to work since the tornado sirens had not gone off in town. A few minutes later, she said, someone ran in to her workspace telling everyone to go to a safer area of the building.
Several regional and national news outlets have reported that workers at the factory said they had been told by supervisors before the tornado came through that they could not leave their shift early or they would be fired. A lawsuit was filed on Dec. 16 against MCP in Graves Circuit Court by production line worker Elijah Johnson and other unnamed plaintiffs. The company has said this is not true and denied any wrongdoing. Weisenberger said she can only speak from her personal experience, and while she never asked her supervisor if she could leave, she has heard stories from co-workers who said they were forbidden from doing so, and she had also spoken to one of the people suing the company.
While Weisenberger was working, the lights started to flicker, and she said she turned to her friends and other co-workers and said with a laugh that she was going to run to the restroom. It turned out to be the last time she would see some of them. She said she entered the women’s room and was looking in the mirror when she heard the roof rumble. The only other co-worker in the room confirmed that was what they had just heard.
“I said, ‘Was that the roof rumbling?’ and she said, ‘Yes, baby, it was,’” Weisenberger said. “I turned and I walked straight to that middle stall, I sat on the commode and I shut the door. That’s when the wind picked up, and I grabbed onto the bottom of that stall wall. It was over within a split second.”
Weisenberger said she had never been more frightened in her life, and at that moment, everything seemed to spin around, causing her to hit her head and be knocked backward. At first, she thought only the bathroom stall was on top of her, but she soon realized when she tried to push it off that she was buried under about five feet of rubble. She started screaming, but not being able to see her surroundings, she couldn’t figure out why no one seemed to hear her.
“I screamed and screamed for an hour, and I could not figure out why nobody was hearing me because I could hear screams and people yelling for help and crying and praying,” Weisenberger said.
Weisenberger said she felt around in the dark and found her cell phone, but she wasn’t able to dial 911. She finally was able to get enough of a signal to call her father and, thinking she might never escape, tell him she loved him and her mother. Her dad told her he loved her and tried to calm her down, but she then lost the connection. At that point, she said she decided to shine her phone’s flashlight around to see how much debris was on top of her. She then heard someone say they could see a light.
“There was a guy’s voice and a girl’s voice telling me to keep talking and shining my light until they finally knew where I was, but they couldn’t move anything to get me out,” Weisenberger said. “In fact, I was being smashed more from people walking on top trying to remove the debris. Someone was telling them they have to get out of there because another storm is fixing to hit, and I begged them, ‘Please don’t leave me down here where no one will find me.’ I lifted my arm up and this guy and girl saw part of my hand, and he reached down, held my hand and said, ‘I’m not leaving her.’”
Weisenberger didn’t learn his name that night, but Brandon McReynolds of Paducah was the man who had held her hand and helped pull her out with the help of a few others. McReynolds – who was a Mayfield-Graves County Fire-Rescue volunteer when he had lived there years earlier – said he and his wife, Crystal, were at home watching the weather on TV when the tornado hit. McReynolds then saw a Facebook Live video from his pastor, Chad Lamb of Grace Life Church, who was talking about what was happening at the candle factory. The two spoke a few minutes after that, and Lamb told McReynolds he was needed for the search and rescue operation that was in progress. McReynolds said he drove to the scene as quickly as he could, and parked his vehicle at the Hutson John Deere dealership next door.
“Seeing that in person was probably one of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen in person, to be honest with you,” McReynolds said. “I was told there were bodies buried beneath all the debris and everything, and I just knew we had to get them out.”
Weisenberger said she believed the man was a guardian angel sent by God, but she had no idea who he was until she received a message from McReynolds on Facebook Messenger a few days after the tornado. Having tracked her down, he told her he and Crystal wanted to take Weisenberger out for dinner. After driving to Murray and buying her meal, he asked her what she had lost in the tornado. Weisenberger told him that since she didn’t live in Mayfield, she was fortunate to have only lost her winter coat and her truck. McReynolds then took her to a store to pick out a new coat, she said.
Feeling a sense of divine intervention, Weisenberger said she found deep meaning in the tattoo McReynolds bears on his arm – the arm that pulled her to safety. The tattoo shows Jesus on the cross, and the way it is inked creates a 3D effect, with Jesus’ arm becoming McReynolds’ hand.
“I got this tattoo several years ago, and I’ve always said that God has put his hand in everything,” McReynolds said. “It doesn’t matter whether I’m driving or eating or what I’m doing; it always looks like he’s got his hand on everything I’m doing.”
Although the tragedy has forever changed the lives of so many in Mayfield, Weisenberg said she hoped her story would remind people of those like McReynolds who walked into a dangerous situation to save people like her. She still finds it hard to believe she was in the middle of so much destruction and was pulled out only to have minor injuries, except for PTSD.
“I feel so horrible for the friends that I lost and their families,” Weisenberg said tearfully, “but something good did come out of this. It was an actual miracle that happened to me. I was in the middle of all that; one person to the right of me died (and another friend who was being crushed by the rubble) survived, but to the left of her was somebody else who died.”
Weisenberger said the trauma from that night will likely follow her for the rest of her life. She said she now feels the need to put in earplugs if it is very windy or rainy because the sound puts her in a state of shock, causing her to cry and for her body to start shaking. She said she didn’t used to take weather alerts all that seriously, but that will never be the case again and she hopes everyone who didn’t experience the tornado also learns something from it.
“When a warning goes off and says to take cover, a lot of people just ignore that and think it’s not going to happen,” Weisenberger said. “Take cover. Find some place to go instead of just blowing it off, because it could happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.