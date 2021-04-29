MURRAY – Most sinkholes that form in Murray are the result of drainage system problems, and City of Murray officials say they can become a hazard if ignored.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, naturally occurring sinkholes are common where the rock below the land surface is limestone, carbonate rock, salt beds or rocks that can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. “As the rock dissolves, spaces and caverns develop underground, and if there is not enough support for the land above those spaces, then a sudden collapse of the land surface can occur,” the USGS website says. The most damage from sinkholes tends to occur in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, it said.
The USGS website also said sinkholes can be human-induced. “New sinkholes have been correlated to land-use practices, especially from groundwater pumping and from construction and development practices,” the site says. “Sinkholes can also form when natural water-drainage patterns are changed and new water-diversion systems are developed. Some sinkholes form when the land surface is changed, such as when industrial and runoff-storage ponds are created. The substantial weight of the new material can trigger an underground collapse of supporting material, thus causing a sinkhole.”
While sinkholes are not uncommon in Kentucky, City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said the majority of the sinkholes the city deals with are related to sewer and drainage problems and are not naturally occurring. Some of them start sinking slightly and the city then has to dig a much larger hole to repair what’s wrong. Regardless of whether a sinkhole is caused by a natural phenomenon or by human activity, though, the end results are more or less the same, Allbritten said.
“Most of the sinkholes that we have in Murray either come from an underwater stormwater pipe that has failed or a sanitary sewer line that’s failed,” Allbritten said. “Because we’re not in a karst region like they are in Bowling Green.”
According to the National Park Service, karst “is a type of landscape where the dissolving of the bedrock has created sinkholes, sinking streams, caves, springs, and other characteristic features.”
“In Bowling Green, they have what I guess you would call ‘true sinkholes,’” Allbritten said. “They’re in a karst region, but it’s the same process. Usually, we’ve got either a stormwater culvert, a pipe under there that’s failed somewhere, and then it erodes from the inside out. Sometimes we find that when an area was developed (the infrastructure) wasn’t installed properly. We’ve had a few of those happen in the streets. It wasn’t installed properly years ago, and the contractor cut corners.”
Allbritten said it’s also not uncommon for a sanitary sewer line to develop a hole, causing the groundwater to sink in and infiltrate the pipe. Depending on how deep it is, it could take years for a spot like that to become visible, he said.
City of Murray Stormwater/Drainage Supervisor James Oakley said there are two active projects right now to repair sinkholes, and the city recently finished repairing and filling one in on Glenwood Drive. Probably the most noticeable hole in town right now is the site of a culvert on East Main Street where the concrete had deteriorated underground and was starting to cave in on the north side in front of the now-closed Pro Wash.
“A sinkhole formed in that parking lot area, and our usual procedure after that is that we’ve got a CCTV camera system that we will run through the conveyance system – or culvert – and see exactly what’s happening and see if it’s something that can be just a spot fix or if the whole entire culvert needs replacement,” Oakley said. “That was the case in this situation because it was deteriorated from one end to the other, so we had to do a complete repair on the entire system.”
Oakley said that as of Wednesday morning, the city was waiting for some information from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which was necessary to consult since the sinkhole is on the right-of-way of a state highway. Since rain is forecast for the rest of the week, the contractor likely won’t be able to get started on the repairs until next week, he said. Siteworks LLC of Almo is the contractor on the project, and Oakley said he hoped they would be able to finish the work a couple of weeks after getting started.
“I would hope possibly two weeks, but it all depends because with these types of projects, to keep the concrete structure, you’ve got to do multiple pours of the concrete,” Oakley said. “It’s basically a box structure from one end to the other, and you start by pouring the floor of the box. After the floor is poured, you’ve got to wait and let it cure, and then you pour the walls. Then you let that cure and then you pour the roof. So that’s the only reason it would be an extended time, because of the procedure you have to go through just to make sure it’s constructed properly.”
If a sinkhole is on a road or on public property, the City of Murray will repair it as quickly as possible, especially if it is determined to be a public safety hazard. However, there are other times when sinkholes are on private property, so if it is not an immediate danger, the city will try to get the property owner to do something about it. If it is visible from the road or if someone reports it to the city, Oakley said he contacts the property owner and talks to them about getting it taken care of. Unfortunately, it’s not always as simple as that, since the city sometimes has to do some research to find out who owns the property, and the city must also make certain that a sinkhole is the owner’s responsibility.
“We contact the property owner and show why it’s (up to them to fix it),” Oakley said. “We have to show them that there’s no drainage easements, and most of the time what we’ll do is go back and try to find evidence of who actually installed (the property’s drainage system) or at least show them that it wasn’t a city construction project. As everybody knows, we can’t spend tax dollars on private property, so that becomes the bottom line.
“Don’t get me wrong – any time you have a public safety situation, that changes things. If there’s a major clog or something like that, what we’ll do is get a right of entry from the property owner to open the structure back up so the drainage can flow through, but it still would be the owner’s responsibility to fix the situation.”
Currently, the only other project in addition to the one on Main Street is on Crossfield Drive, where the city is working on some pipes where a sinkhole formed. That street connects to Glenwood Drive, where the last completed project is.
