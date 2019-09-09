PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that it had arrested a Murray man on theft charges.
In a news release, McCracken Detective Capt. Ryan Norman said Jared Brewer, 30, of Murray was arrested Friday on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1 million.
Norman said this stemmed from a complaint a local portable building business filed with the sheriff’s office in August. At that time, Norman said the business’s management said they believed an employee had been stealing from the company for about a year.
The company provided records and multiple documents as evidence of this alleged activity. The company concluded that the thefts accumulated to more than $30,000 being taken, Norman said.
After a short investigation, Norman said McCracken detectives were able to locate Brewer and interviewed him. He said Brewer admitted to keeping sales money instead of passing that money on to the company.
Norman said Brewer said in a statement that this had been occurring for several months and had apparently become progressively worse.
Following his arrest, Norman said Brewer was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.