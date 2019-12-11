FRANKFORT — Andy Beshear officially became the 63rd governor of the commonwealth of Kentucky at about 11 p.m. Central on Monday, which was midnight Tuesday in the state capital city of Frankfort.
Among the witnesses for the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion swearing-in ceremony was John McConnell of Murray, along with his wife, Heather, and daughter Cora, 13. McConnell had served on Beshear’s transition team the past few weeks as co-chair of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet transition team.
“It was a very nice ceremony, then everybody was up and at ‘em for the breakfast a few hours later,” McConnell said late Tuesday afternoon as he and his family were getting a rest after attending the public inauguration on the steps of the state Capitol, which was preceded by the customary parade through the city.
All three were then planning to go to the inaugural ball Tuesday night.
“Yeah, Heather and Cora went out together and bought dresses for that; they’re going to be wearing those and I’ve got a tuxedo ready, but we’re looking forward to it. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun,” McConnell said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s quite an experience to be part of this, and it really feels good that we’re having this experience as a family.”
Beshear, a Democrat, assumed the governor’s position by virtue of his win over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in the November general election, a win that came by a slim margin of about 5,000 votes. A statewide recanvass confirmed that win a few days later.
For McConnell, it meant sharing in the moment with someone he has come to know well over the past eight years.
“We kind of met when he was beginning to explore running for attorney general,” McConnell said of Beshear, who won the A.G. seat in 2015. “At that time, though, he was still having other duties with his law firm (in Louisville) and I worked with him, from time to time, on projects through (McConnell’s insurance firm in Murray) and we’d meet, from time to time, and have lunches together and that was really how we got to know each other.”
Beshear has pledged to make the governor’s office more accessible to Kentuckians after he has said that was not the case with Bevin. One segment of the commonwealth that seems particularly excited about this is Kentucky’s teaching community, which had open battles with Bevin on various issues during the past four years.
Another Murrayan who attended Tuesday’s activities, John Ramey, said he thinks Beshear represents a different direction for the governor’s office.
“It’s nice to have civility in that office again, someone who actually respects that office,” Ramey said after returning to Louisville from Frankfort. He was heading back to Frankfort for the ball that night.
“He’s also standing with our teachers and public servants, and that’s the way it should be. I thought the (swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol) was beautiful (after teachers had been chosen as grand marshals for the parade to the Capitol).”
However, there was a price to pay for witnessing history on Tuesday. Temperatures were in the lower 30s in Frankfort, and with the daytime activities lasting several hours, it meant the audience was subjected to awfully cold conditions.
“Man! I don’t know if I’ve ever been that cold for that long. That was tough,” McConnell said. “But it was worth it.”
