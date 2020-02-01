FRANKFORT — Friday afternoon, the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the governor had appointed two Murray residents, along with numerous other Kentuckians, to state boards and commissions.
In a news release, Beshear’s office said that Angela Lampe of Murray was appointed to the state Historic Properties Advisory Commission. Lampe is the associate director of facilities design at Murray State University and will serve in this capacity for a term that will expire on Aug. 11, 2023.
Along with Lampe, Beshear appointed Cathy Thomas of Frankfort, Samuel Devine, also of Frankfort, and Darren Taylor of Lexington, who is an architect at Gibson Taylor Thompson Architecture & Design.
In addition, Beshear also tabbed Brian Clardy of Murray for a position on the Kentucky Humanities Council. Clardy is an associate professor of history at Murray State and will serve this role for a term that will expire on Jan. 1, 2024.
Joining Clardy in receiving appointments Friday were Tom Owen of Louisville, an archivist and historian at the University of Louisville, Penelope Peavler, also of Louisville and project manager at Cultural Tourism Consultants, retired educator Judith Rhoads of Madisonville and Jefferson County Public Schools educator Maddie Shepard or Louisville.
