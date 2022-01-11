MURRAY — Since Friday’s action by the Murray State University Board of Regents to approve acceptance of an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference to join that storied athletics league, a certain saying has begun being circulated within Racer Nation.
“The Race Is On!” it seems has become as synonymous with Racer Athletics in the past few days as “Shoes Up!” or “The Old Grey Mare.” Once again, this saying was displayed prominently on Monday during a community celebration at the CFSB Center to acknowledge that Murray State athletes will call a new conference their home for the first time since 1948 when Murray State helped create the Ohio Valley Conference.
One of the places “The Race Is On!” was seen was on an electronic message board on a stage that was utilized as the center point for the event. That was where Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal and Board of Regents Chairman Eric Crigler gathered, along with the MVC’s commissioner, Jeff Jackson, who expressed his excitement that Murray State was now part of the conference that he has overseen since July.
He also said that Murray State is now where it belongs.
“The process of conference membership is never easy. There are a lot of variables in play and a lot of moving pieces. But Murray State has stood out from the very start as an institution and will be very special and will help the Missouri Valley Conference in accomplishing its goals,” Commissioner Jackson said, explaining that, in the process that eventually resulted in Murray State receiving the invitation to join the MVC, it became apparent that Murray State fit the conference.
“I was thinking, driving over here today, about sharing with you why the Missouri Valley Conference is so special, and I think one of the easiest things I could share was my own experience and the six months that I have been its commissioner. Where it starts is that I have had the very good fortune of representing a unique group of leaders that run our campuses and our programs, and there’s no doubt what their goal is. That may be one of the reasons my board has been so passionate about Murray State University because its traits and characteristics are what make this such an outstanding institution. These traits and characteristics are exactly what aligns with this conference.”
Crigler, a standout offensive lineman for the Racer football team in the late 1980s, has been a Regent since 2018, and said that the fact that the Regents’ vote Friday to accept the MVC’s invitation was unanimous is significant.
“I don’t know how many of you follow these things, but that’s not always the case with an impactful decision like this,” Crigler said. “I’m here today to say that we did make the right decision to go with the Missouri Valley Conference.
“The athletic department is important for our students and most of our student recruiting has something to do with a sporting event. We also know that, if we get prospective students to our campus, the odds of converting them into enrolled students go up tremendously and our athletic programs help us do that.”
President Jackson said the process that eventually led to Murray State being offered the 11th membership spot for the MVC — the second-oldest conference in the country as it was founded in 1907 — lasted “a number of months” and involved several parts of the university, aside from athletics.
“We spent a lot of time looking at various options and we spent a lot of time reviewing various options,” he said. “I am grateful for the effort and support of many individuals. I’ll bet that (Saal) never thought (before coming to Murray State in March 2019) that he would spend so much time on (COVID-19 global pandemic) matters, as well as presentations and dinners (related to the MVC pursuit). Hundreds and hundreds of hours were invested by Kevin and his staff.
“Jeff, I’m glad you’re here today. Many of you know him as a long-time basketball coach (as a head coach at Furman and assistant at Pac-12 representatives Stanford and Southern California), but he’s been supportive, helpful and transparent and he answered all of our questions. Also, during the past 100 years, there have been many who have come before us, names in our history books. We wouldn’t be here without those individuals who helped our athletics programs get better and I want us, in our centennial year, to remember them.
“Finally, thank you to all of our campus community, our students, our fans, supporters, donors. You all make this happen and you make this a special place, and you have for 100 years.”
Saal said the people with whom he worked on this mission are “some of the hardest-working and smartest” he has had working alongside him in 25 years as an athletics administrator. His previous 10 were as an assistant director of athletics at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, under the leadership of the man regarded by many as the top athletics director in the major college ranks, Mitch Barnhart.
“This is a monumental occasion for our university,” Saal said. “We stand on a platform that has been built by others and generations of the Racer Nation family.
“We have an incredible opportunity before us in an established, elite-performing league. However, in understanding the great challenges ahead, they do not affect our core values of integrity and character and to be great stewards of our resources.”
Saal stressed that this is a big step up in competition that will be facing Racer athletes for the next several years. The MVC is ranked 10th out of 82 conferences in NCAA Division 1 and its history for excellence is well known. In fact, it was just Saturday that a Missouri Valley Football Conference member, North Dakota State, won its ninth Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division 1-AA) title.
It has had current and former members reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four, the last of which was Loyola-Chicago in 2018 and former member Wichita State was a fixture at the College Baseball World Series for several years, with new member Dallas Baptist having just missed its own visit to the CWS last season.
However, Commissioner Jackson said Murray State has the stuff to compete.
“One of the things going through this process is you get to know people. The leadership you have on this campus is phenomenal,” he said. “I know this is going to work because, starting at the top, the things we find important are the things you find important. We’re going to have lots of fun getting to know each other.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Racer Nation at the different sports we have in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
