MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Park Board meets tonight for the first time since a late-June special-called meeting that was solely devoted to a subject on the minds of seemingly everyone in the community, the Murray-Calloway County Pool at Central Park.
On that occasion, the pool served as the backdrop for a presentation from representatives of the world-known Myrtha Pools enterprise that is based in Italy, but has a United States division. The meeting was attended by several community members and business leaders, which marked a significant change from previous meetings about this subject and seems to indicate that the issue of the pool facility being closed for the second straight year is reaching beyond the children and parents who are the primary users of the pool.
One of the things that came from the June 28 meeting is that Myrtha’s representatives seemed quite pleased to learn that another pool firm — Water Technology Inc. of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin — had performed an extensive study on the complex in late 2019.
“You engaged them? Those guys are good ... really, really good,” said Myrtha’s Director of Design and Operations Alessandro Orio.
His teammate that night — Myrtha’s Southeast Regional Sales Manager Adam Sioui — also was happy to hear about WTI.
“We did a pool in Bowling Green with them ... great friends of ours. They do Myrtha Pools. That’s good,” Sioui said.
What appears to be even better is that the results of the 2019 WTI study will be easily accessible. And that means an additional study by Myrtha may not be necessary, meaning that part in the quest to return the pool to operating once again may not be necessary.
“I would definitely like to look at their study,” Orio said, adding that another key component to forming a plan of attack will be knowing how many square feet of water are needed for the three pools that comprise Central Park — an L-shaped main pool and two smaller pools.
Something else that seemed to please the Myrtha tandem was learning that the facility, opened in 1976, was built on a rock quarry. Murray-Calloway County Parks & Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm said that the water used for the pool goes back down to a subterranean aquifer.
“Perfect!” Orio responded to Wilhelm’s information, adding that a drawing of the pool blueprint, combined with the WTI study, may help Myrtha develop a plan quickly.
Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett said Sunday that the Myrtha representatives will not be at tonight’s meeting. However, he said that the board has been in contact with Orio and Sioui and expects them to return to Murray soon.
Orio said that, whatever the plan, he said the basic principles of running a pool will have to be in place.
“There are three components to a good pool — the pool shell, circulation, which is how you move water, and filtration. If you screw up any of these components, you don’t have a good aquatic facility,” he said. “But there are things we can do to move water better than others and there are things out there for filtration that will allow you to save millions of watts (of electricity) over the course of many years.”
Myrtha has a strong reputation in the aquatics world. Sioui told the assembled audience that Myrtha was only days removed from providing the pools for the United States Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. He said that was not the first time either.
“We’ve been with the Trials since 2004,” he said, giving an overall history of the company’s exploits. “We’ve been in every Olympics since 1996 and we did 18 pools for the Olympics in (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016), in Tokyo (for the Games that start in a few days), we have a handful that we’ve done and we’re already in meetings with the Los Angeles 2028 group and we already are also have the main competition pool that will be used in Paris (2024),” he said, adding that Myrtha has also designed pools for use on cruise ships and a fountain display at La Guardia International Airport in New York City.
When asked if the Murray facility could be ready for use in 2022, Orio said he was feeling positive, but with a caveat.
“You’d have to hurry,” he said.
Sioui also said that Myrtha pools can be constructed in any type of water. He also said, once in place, Mytha pools do not need to be drained, except maybe for cleaning the walls.
It also appears that at least some of the existing facility would be allowed to remain, but the diving area of the main pool would have to be made deeper than the existing 10 1/2 feet and the main swimming area would have to be deepened to 6 1/2 feet in order to accommodate competitions, which would mean an additional lane would have to be added for an eight-lane setup to fall in line with regulations.
Also, the concessions building and locker room/bathroom areas would have to be eliminated and rebuilt as they are not ADA compliant, Wilhem said. No concrete dollar amount was given, but early estimates put the project at between $250 and $275 per square foot.
Tbe WTI study resulted in price tags for three types of projects.
• Option 1 involved a major renovation of the three pools to bring them to “like new” condition. The estimated cost was $700,000-$900,000.
• Option 2 involved a major renovation of the main pool (to Option 1 level) and the replacement of the training pool with a new multi-purpose/leisure pool (about 3,000 square feet). The estimated cost was $1.2-$1.4 million.
• Option 3 involved replacement of the main pool, training pool and wading pool with a single large multi-purpose pool (about 7,000 square feet). The estimated cost was $2.2-$2.5 million.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 at the Creekside Pavilion in Central Park.
