MURRAY — The name of the police officer involved in a shooting that took place in Dexter Saturday, and resulted in the death of a Calloway County man, was released Thursday.
Through a press release, Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team indicated that preliminary autopsy results show that John D. Hale, 42, of Almo, died as a result of gunshot wounds after and altercation with law enforcement. KSP said Murray Police Department officer Justin Swope fired his weapon during the altercation, striking Hale. The release says Swope was assisting the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office after CCSO responded to reports of a suspicious person on Radio Road.
A press release from MPD said that Swope had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review. The press release also indicated that Swope was off duty at the time of the altercation that resulted in Hale’s death.
“The Murray Police Department has confirmed that the off-duty officer involved in the altercation that led to the fatal shooting in the Dexter/Almo area on Nov. 2, 2019, was Officer Justin Swope,” says a press release provided by MPD public information officer Brant Shutt. “Officer Swope has been placed on a paid administrative leave pending an administrative review.”
The investigation is still ongoing through the Kentucky State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.