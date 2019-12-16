MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the people involved in the accident that caused the death of a pedestrian last Wednesday.
At 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, CCSO received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Locust Grove Road. The pedestrian, Christopher Gallimore, 48, of Calloway County, was walking soundbound on Locust Grove Road when he was struck by a vehicle operated by Sharon Pierceall, 69, also of Calloway County. Gallimore was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray Calloway County Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, CCSO said.
The investigation is ongoing by CCSO. Sheriff Sam Steger said he encourages anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
