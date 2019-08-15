MURRAY – The Murray Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a traffic collision two weeks ago on South 12th Street.
Sgt. Brant Shutt, MPD’s public information officer, said Wednesday that the department’s accident reconstructionist continues to investigate a collision that occurred at approximately 1:25 p.m. Aug. 1 on South 12th Street near Circarama Drive. Shutt said the investigation is taking longer than usual because police have not yet been able to interview all involved parties about the circumstances of the accident.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Shutt said the only information he could release at this time is that a collision occurred between a 2008 Honda motorcycle driven by Caleb Batts, 23, of Murray, and a 2009 Lexus SUV driven by Loretta Jobs, 80, also of Murray. Occupants from both vehicles were taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries, Shutt said.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee confirmed that Batts had been admitted and is now in stable condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.