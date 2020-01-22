MURRAY — A high-profile case involving an alleged 2017 sexual assault in which all four of the accused were National Guard soldiers waiting for a training deployment is down to one defendant.
On Tuesday, three of the soldiers entered guilty pleas to amended charges in the case and will now await their sentences on April 20 in Calloway Circuit Court in Murray. All three accepted plea offers from the Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office that will carry 12-month sentences. Circuit Judge James T. Jameson will next decide whether those sentences will be served in jail or out of jail through a conditional discharge.
Now, the attention focuses on the fourth defendant, Austin Dennis, 24, of Munfordville, who on Tuesday publicly expressed his desire to take his chance in a jury trial. Dennis is charged with sodomy in the first degree, and Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said that with this being a Class B felony in Kentucky, it carries a possible prison sentence of 10-20 years.
“He’ll have to continue to weigh those options,” Foust said after Tuesday’s session. Dennis has remained out of jail since his arrest in June 2017 on a $5,000 bond.
“He is still facing some serious time, but now he has decided to exercise his right to a jury trial, which we are more than happy for him to have.”
This case has been a source of great frustration for Jameson, who has set trial dates for the defendants, only to repeatedly have issues unexpectedly arise that warranted postponements. Now, with one defendant left, it would seem this became more simplified and the chances for delays have dropped considerably.
However, with all of the previous delays, Jameson made sure on Tuesday to express his desire to have no further hangups.
“I’m just wanting to make sure that any labs or evidence that needs to be examined or would take a significant amount of time, that those things have been processed,” he said. Then, after Assistant Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said a fall trial date might suffice, Jameson responded with an idea of his own.
“I really don’t want to wait that long. I feel bad that it’s gone on this long. Now, I’m not blaming anyone. It wouldn’t do any good to do that anyway.”
To provide added reinforcement to the situation, Jameson set not one, but two trial dates, with hopes that the first, May 27, would be the one that would stick. An alternate date of Sept. 2 also was put in place with final pretrials set for May 5 and Aug. 4, respectively.
As for the other defendants — Tyler Hart, 22, of Bowling Green; Jacob Ruth, 24, of Munfordviille and Anthony Tubolino, 28, of Auburn — they will learn their fates on April 20 during their sentencing.
Hart, who originally faced charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, pleaded to two counts of sexual misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor. A pair of 12-month sentences will run concurrently.
Ruth, originally charged with first-degree sodomy, also pleaded to sexual misconduct, and he will also receive a 12-month sentence.
Tubolino was originally charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense. The rape and sodomy charges were amended to sexual misconduct, while the unlawful transaction charge remained, as did the DUI, which stems from Tubolino allegedly using one of the other defendants’ vehicles in an attempt to leave Calloway County. His sentence is 12 months on the unlawful transaction charge and 30 days in jail on the DUI charge.
Foust said the alleged victim in the case, who was older than 18 but younger than 21 at the time, has agreed to the deal.
“We want to put forward our best efforts for our victims in cases like this, but sometimes, this is what you have to do in order to get any kind of resolution. At least now, we know what we’re going to have here,” Foust said of the amended plea deals. He added that, to his knowledge, none of the four defendants had prior criminal records.
“We’re sort of in a position where we can’t say a whole lot because we have a case still pending, but in terms of culpability, we certainly will be arguing at different levels based on our assessment of their culpability.”
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
