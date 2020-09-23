MURRAY – The National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded Murray Main Street and the Calloway County Judge-Executive’s office a $5,000 grant from the Linda and Jerry Bruckheimer Preservation Fund for Kentucky to support the Calloway County Courthouse restoration project.
The grant money will be used to complete a historic structural report for the courthouse.
The report will provide detailed information for repairing, upgrading and renovating the historic structure of the building. The scope of work will include building code review, ADA assessment and fixture upgrades.
Deana Wright, director of Murray Main Street, explains the importance of the organization. “One of the goals of Murray Main Street is to provide an outlet for obtaining grants that are not available to governmental agencies, and we are happy to assist with that process. Maintaining the historic integrity of the courthouse ensures a vibrant downtown.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes knew one of the first projects he wanted to complete during his term was to begin revitalizing the historic courthouse. Bobbie Bryant, the Community Development advisor for Kentucky League of Cities, was instrumental in completing the grant application.
Katherine Malone-France, chief preservation officer with the National Trust, says they are very supportive of this worthwhile preservation initiative. “We hope that this financial commitment will assist your organization in raising any additional funds needed for this effort,” says Malone-France.
Murray Main Street is nationally accredited through the National Trust for Historic Preservations, National Main Street Center.
