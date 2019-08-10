MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Library Board of Trustees President Audrey Neal is stepping down from her position and departing from the board immediately, according to a email sent to fellow board members.
In her email, which was obtained by the Murray Ledger & Times, Neal cites mounting work obligations as the reason she will be departing from the board. With her departure, there will be two open vacancies on the board, with one vacancy set to be filled by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
“Earlier today, I notified both (CCPL Director) Mignon (Reed) and Judge Imes of my resignation from the CCPL Board of Trustees, effective immediately,” Neal wrote in an email Thursday. “A number of professional and personal obligations (both recent and upcoming) have made it difficult for me to continue attending CCPL Board meetings. Specifically, I have work obligations – one of which just developed yesterday (Wednesday) – that will prevent me from attending the next four meetings. The library needs board members who are active, effective, and present, and right now, I can be none of those things.”
In her email, Neal said that board secretary Mark Kennedy would need to be prepared to preside over the next few meetings until her replacement is found and new officers are elected.
“I have enjoyed my time on the board,” Neal wrote. “Our public library is very important to me, and I consider it an honor to have been allowed to serve in this position. I wish you the best of luck as you continue to advocate for the library and help CCPL to better serve our community.”
