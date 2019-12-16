MURRAY — Roughly 46% of residents in Calloway County have an associates degree or higher, according to information published from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE).
The information comes following the newest addition to the CPE’s Data Center, which features a new interactive tool that is meant to evaluate the success of college and university students by county of origin. According to the CPE, this information can be used by Kentucky leaders and policy makers to assess educational attainment levels, along with county progress on key postsecondary education metrics. These metrics include enrollment as well as degrees and graduation rates. Each metric includes breakdowns by student populations, such as low-income, underrepresented minorities (URM) and first-time students.
“We have made great progress in closing racial and low-income gaps in attainment and improving overall success rates, but gaps still exist,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson in a press release. “This new tool provides a county-level snapshot that local leaders, communities and teachers can use to track their students’ progress in college.”
The report includes three tabs: enrollment, credentials and graduation rates. Each tabs shows top majors, top five institutions and disaggregates counts by low-income and underrepresented minority, age ranges, institution type and academic year for trend analysis. The information is displayed in an interactive map of Kentucky counties, which filters by an individual county and benchmarks against statewide totals.
In the Calloway County tab, the CPE data indicates that of the 31,613 people 18 and over living in Calloway, 14,564 hold an associates degree or higher. Of those, 7,441 individuals had a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of those holding bachelor’s degrees or higher, 23.19% of those individuals were female, and 23.91% male.
In terms of enrollment, for the 2018-19 academic year, 1,020 individuals in the county were enrolled. Of those, 206 were first-time students and 98 were URM. During that same time frame, the top five institutions Calloway students enrolled in were Murray State University (668), West Kentucky Community and Technical College (216), University of Kentucky (36), Western Kentucky University (26), and University of Louisville (21).
The top five majors which students were enrolling to study were health professions and related programs; business, management, marketing and related support service; liberal arts and sciences, general studies and humanities; engineering technologies; and undeclared. Under the graduation rates tab, Calloway County saw an overall graduation rate of 51.3% for the 2017-18 academic year. Of those graduates, 52.7% were attaining a four-year public degree, with 41.4% attaining a two-year public degree.
The data from CPE also indicates the number of credentials gained by individuals in Calloway County. In the 2018-19 academic year, for example, there were 480 overall credentials given to students in Calloway County. Of those, 209 were STEM+H credentials.
The top five institutions providing credentials to students from Calloway County were WKCTC (241), Murray State University (171), University of Kentucky (19), Western Kentucky University (13) and University of Louisville. The top majors for such credentials were in licensed practical/vocational nurse training; welding technology; medical administrative/ executive assistant and medical secretary; registered nursing; and executive assistant.
Locally, both Calloway County High School and the Murray Independent School District are working to help ensure students attain some form of credentials following graduation from high school.
“In today’s competitive job market it is increasingly important that students and parents recognize the need for a post-secondary education, whether a college degree or vocational certificate,” said Calloway Superintendent Tres Settle. “Recognizing this certainty, Calloway County Schools are committed to offering students the opportunity for career exploration and pathways to guide them towards careers in fields of study that align with their individual interests. More specifically, Calloway County High School, with the help of local business and industry, has recently expanded its mentoring program to allow more students to explore fields of interest.
“In addition, school officials have met regularly with business and industry leaders, as well as Workforce Development, to ascertain the educational needs of our community. This cooperation has led, most recently, to the addition of electrical and plumbing courses at the Area Technology Center shared between Calloway County Schools and Murray Independent Schools. We have also expanded our dual-credit offerings at CCHS through the help of Murray State and other post-secondary institutions to help students at our high school to gain college credit while attending high school. Looking into the future, it is my hope that we can further expand opportunities to include more computer science and informational technology pathways for all students. In this age of information, technology is ubiquitous and a primal understanding basic technology will be the prerequisite of nearly every occupation in the days to come.”
Coy Samons, superintendent for MISD, also credited the ATC as a good tool for students at Murray High School to explore a variety of options.
“At the high school we have offered another career path and now offer an agricultural program and it is in its second year,” Samons said. “We are working on expanding our career pathways for students that can give them work-ready certificates. We have also expanded our dual-credit through Murray State University as well as our AP offerings at the high school.”
In addition to the electrical program at the ATC, Samons also mentioned other classes available that provide a path to certification.
“We are offering an adult evening class in plumbing at the ATC in addition to all of the programs we have offered there over the years,” Samons said. “There is a big opportunity for kids in trades right now, so if that stirs their interest, we want to push them in that direction.”
The release from CPE said that while enrollment across the state continues to decline, the numbers of credentials Kentuckians are attaining continues to increase.
“The good news is that the number of degrees and other credentials continues to increase, even while enrollment of Kentucky residents continues to decline. This means a higher proportion of our students are graduating. But it’s still not high enough, especially in our poorest counties,” Thompson said in the release.
The state view shows top majors are in the academic areas of liberal arts, health care and business. The largest proportion of Kentucky resident students is in the age range of 18-24 years old. Declining adult enrollment is a major contributor to the overall decline in the state’s enrollment. This decrease is partly explained by an improving economy in the state, yet there remain too many Kentucky citizens who need a high-value certificate or undergraduate degree to get a better job and fill workforce needs.
The county profile report is located on the CPE Data Center, visit http://cpe.ky.gov/data/countyprofiles.html.
The CPE Data Center is located at http://cpe.ky.gov/data/index.html.
