KIRKSEY — The COVID-19 pandemic meant changes for a lot of businesses and organizations that had an opportunity to rethink their way of doing things during lockdown. Neartown Recovery is no exception, and its executive director says it is now a very different substance abuse and addiction counseling agency than it was before 2020.
Neartown Executive Director Jereme Rose said Neartown has always been a non-profit organization with 501(c)(3) tax status, but it has vastly changed how it operates in the last year. Neartown includes not only its short-term residential program at its main facility in Kirksey, but also the sober living program for men in Murray and another sober living facility in Murray for women called Hertown.
“This is our third year, but we’ve reopened as a different type of facility,” Rose said. “We opened April 1, 2018. We were a cash-pay, self-paid program, but what we found is that this area just couldn’t support it. We found that we were having to do too much fundraising and we weren’t able to sustain the model that we were trying to do. So we decided to tap into the insurance market. With Kentucky being an expanded Medicaid state, the majority of people that come to our program are Medicaid eligible anyway, so we were letting people come through for free for next to nothing when, if we had had the proper things in place, we could have been billing (without services costing the clients out of pocket).”
In November 2019, Rose said he decided to start researching to see what it would take to make the switch to accept insurance and Medicaid payments.
“We rolled on over into 2020 and we started making some plans, digging into the state regulations and developing what our plan was going to look like,” Rose said. “We had some different things at the facility that had to be done to bring it (to Medicaid standards). It was up to code, but there were some things that Medicaid wanted above and beyond with the state fire marshal and what the state building codes require. For example, we were only a 10-bed facility before, but with Medicaid, you have to be a 16-bed facility at minimum. We didn’t have any offices (in one area of the building), and we had to have some private counseling areas where a person could have more privacy, so we built (some more rooms). There are two classrooms and five offices, and we also have a nurse’s station. We didn’t have to have a nurse before, and now we have a registered nurse on staff, so we had to have a station for her. We also had a couple of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) things we had to have done.”
With everything seemingly ready to go, the COVID-19 pandemic came along and the process slowed down. However, Rose said the staff was able to use the time during lockdown to start working on the needed construction improvements. State health and safety regulations didn’t allow staff and guests to do much away from the Kirksey facility, and Rose said a couple of the guests had backgrounds in construction, so they assisted in making those improvements.
“(The men who helped with construction) were guests here at the time, so I called a friend and we went and bought all the materials we needed and just started doing the work ourselves,” Rose said. “It’s not perfect and our sheetrock work is a little rough, but it gave us something to do during the pandemic. We had guys out here and we had to completely quit leaving the property to go to meetings and we had to quit having volunteers come out here, so (our guests) were seeing the same people all the time because there were only two of us that were running the place during the pandemic, for nearly a year. … We have free time built into the schedule (normally), but we had a whole lot more free time than usual since we weren’t allowed to leave the property.”
Neartown’s clients still managed to volunteer to run the kitchen at Soup for the Soul every Monday – giving Program Manager Olivia Robison and Kitchen Manager David Morgan a break – but other than that, Rose said they were confined to the facility throughout last spring and summer. Rose said working with the guests on the renovations was not only a good way to give them something to do during their time in recovery, but it gave them a sense of pride in ownership over the facility.
“We did all the construction ourselves and got everything ready, and near the end of 2020, we started on the regulatory stuff in the paperwork, the licensure and that kind of thing,” Rose said.
At that time, Neartown applied for its license to operate a non-hospital-based alcohol and other drug treatment entity, which is referred to by the state as an AOED license. Rose said they received that license in January 2021, and the staff spent the first six months of this year working with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to get Neartown’s Medicaid credentials in order.
“As of June 1, we’re officially accepted into Kentucky Medicaid,” Rose said. “It gives us the opportunity to serve more people. With Kentucky being an expanded Medicaid state, the majority of (Neartown clients), by the time they lose their job and they’ve gotten to the point where they’re ready to go to treatment, they are Medicaid eligible anyway. So if they’re not signed up before, we could sign them up when they get here and they can come stay at no cost to them. That is a big deal because substance abuse treatment is expensive. We’ve got 15 people on staff here, so it costs a lot to run this place, but now we’re able to tap into that resource that’s already there without having to go out and beat on everybody’s doors to do fundraising all the time.”
Rose said Neartown’s ultimate goal is to have a long-term residential program.
“We want to have a nine-month-to-a year program,” Rose said. “So (getting into the Medicaid system) is the first step to that, and we’ll continue to grow from this. We are licensed to do residential, outpatient and intensive outpatient (care), so we will use those other services to grow our program and stretch out the length of time that somebody can stay with us.”
Rose said that once the men’s recovery program is sustainable, Neartown can apply the same policies and procedures to the women’s program and offer the same services to those clients. He said he also wants to add a women’s short-term program, which will require another facility in the future.
“We’ll keep all the men’s services here (at the Kirksey facility), and we’re looking at another property right now to do the women’s program,” Rose said. “The facility in Kirksey is a short-term residential program, and then once somebody transitions from a short term facility to the sober living house, at that point we provide case management and help people with whatever their needs are, whether it’s getting a drivers license back, getting custody of a kid, getting caught up on child support, employment services – whatever they need help with. While somebody’s there, they’re expected to have a full-time job, they attend 12-step meetings and are regularly drug-tested. We also have some different things we do with volunteering in the community.”
In the end, Rose said he hopes that all the work he and the staff have done to get to Neartown’s current status works toward their goal of building happy and productive lives for people who are struggling and seek out their services.
“We’re trying to create a place of love, a place of family and a recovery community here that’s vibrant,” Rose said. “That’s our goal, is to create something here that’s different from what’s been created anywhere else.”
