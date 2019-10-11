MURRAY — With the closure of the Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray looming, the local nonprofit organization Need Line is highlighting its services that will be available to help those families impacted.
Need Line is one of a few organizations involved in a collaborative Together Community Campaign, with the aim of providing a safety net for those employees following the plant closure. While many people may be aware that Need Line helps address the issue of food insecurity in Calloway County, Need Line Director Tonia Casey said that Need Line offers services beyond just providing food.
Need Line has a pantry food program, assisting families who are low income to receive food that is donated from the community. Other food programs at Need Line include a USDA Commodity Food Program, Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program and a backpack food program that provides weekend food assistance for children. There is also a Christmas food box program that provides traditional Christmas fare for families in need.
On top of providing food services, Casey said that Need Line offers other programs as well. An emergency program helps assist families with things such as rent, utilities, life sustaining medication as well as medical travel. A cleaning and hygiene program provides cleaning and hygiene products, ranging from toothbrushes, deodorant and other personal items. A blanket program provides blankets in the cold months, while a fan program can help residents find means to stay cool during summer months.
“I know it might be hard for some of the Briggs & Stratton employees to come in and see us,” Casey said. “But this is exactly why our agency exists, to help people who find themselves in need.”
With the influx of patrons that will be coming from Briggs, Casey said it is important for people to participate in the Together Community Campaign. One thing people can do is buy a T-shirt from Need Line, with proceeds going to help their mission. People can also donate to the campaign by mailing a check to The Murray Bank, designating the nonprofit you wish to support; dropping off a check; or donating online through a link on the Murray Bank website or Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce website at mymurray.com.
