MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Need Line had served around 625 families with Christmas baskets by the end of Saturday, but the agency is still hoping to get a total of 1,000 baskets distributed to families in need before the holiday arrives.
“We are hoping to serve 1,000 households this year because of COVID, and of course, the families who lost their jobs from the closing of Briggs & Stratton before COVID even hit,” said Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey. “The baskets are full, the community all pitched in, and that’s the reason we were able to do this. It’s a really nice basket and it has everything you would need for a really good Christmas feast. It’s a wonderful basket of food; the community really came together and provided a great meal. It’s actually more than just one meal. It will be several meals because that’s a huge turkey they’re getting.”
Casey said Need Line moved this year’s Christmas basket pick-up to Murray State University’s Roy Stewart Stadium because of COVID-19. Normally, clients park and line up outside the agency’s headquarters on North Eighth Street to come inside the building one at a time and pick up their food. With the need for social distancing, that plan obviously was not going to work this year, and because of the expected increase in volume, the traffic would have also been a problem. Throughout the pandemic, Need Line has been doing weekly drive-through pick-ups under the awning at the front of its headquarters with no problem, but they obviously couldn’t do that for the number of families they were expecting for Christmas. Saturday’s event was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We had two big changes this year,” Casey said. “We moved our location to the football stadium, and we had to be careful because of COVID. We followed all the guidelines to make sure that it was safe for people to come and get their food, not only for the people receiving the food, but also the volunteers. We had loads of volunteers, and during the first hour, we had about 150 vehicles come through. After that, it slowed down, so it was a small amount that would come through. It was very manageable, but we wish it had been busy the whole time.
“On Saturday morning when we first got to the stadium parking lot, there were 100 cars lined up, so that would have blocked the street (if pick-up had been on North Eighth Street). Driving through has been really a great thing for us, but I knew we would just need more room. Murray State letting us use the parking lot Saturday morning was wonderful. There’s no traffic in the street, so it’s worked out very well.”
Although Casey was hoping to distribute all 1,000 baskets by the end of Saturday, there are still three days Need Line will be open this week to hand out the last of them. She said she heard from several people who couldn’t get out on Saturday because of their health or the rainy weather or other reasons, so she expects today to be quite busy at the agency headquarters.
“We will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, so as long as the baskets last, we will be giving out Christmas baskets,” Casey said. “We ask people just to come by and bring their proof of residency and proof of income, and we will check that and then will send them to the awning and volunteers will put the food in their car. We also ask that people driving through make sure to wear their mask as volunteers put the baskets in their car.”
Prior to Saturday’s annual Christmas basket pick-up, Need Line had already handed out about 300 Christmas baskets to its senior citizen clients last Thursday. Casey said she wasn’t able to be there, but she was told by her staff that it was a very busy day.
“I couldn’t be there, but I heard that it was once again extremely busy the first part of the morning and the first part of the afternoon,” Casey said. “There is such a need, but then you also have to remember that if they are sick, they can’t get out, so we have delivered several meals, especially to our seniors who couldn’t get out. As long as we have volunteers who can help us with that, we are doing that. We probably won’t deliver on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, so if (people unable to get out on their own) could send a neighbor to pick it up, they can just give them the residency and income information and we will help them.”
Casey said Need Line doesn’t usually prepare 1,000 baskets for Christmas, but she always expected more need this year because of the unemployment and reduced household income caused by the pandemic and the Briggs & Stratton closure that was announced last year.
“Last year, we ended up giving out right around 700 baskets,” Casey said. “This year, I think with the three extra days for people to come by, I believe we will give out the full 1,000. We did make more than 1,000 just in case. I always believe it’s better to have a little more than not enough, so if we have the extra, that’s great. It will help us through January.”
Almost everyone can agree that 2020 was bad for just about everyone, and one of the reasons for that has been its unpredictability, with people having no clue all year when things would might finally get back to normal. That lack of certainty has absolutely held true for Need Line, Casey said.
“It’s been a really odd year,” Casey said. “During some of those months, we have just been slammed with all kinds of people needing help with utilities, food, you name it. And then there are months that it will be slow and you’re wondering what’s happened. I don’t know if people got sick; I don’t know what the reason was, but this has been an unpredictable year.”
Casey once again thanked the community for being generous enough to allow Need Line to put together as many baskets as it did. She said she was also grateful for Need Line’s many volunteers, which included several Murray State employees who helped hand out meals on Saturday and Murray State students who unloaded the turkeys that filled a semi truck.
“Thank you again to the community for all their support and prayers. It’s been uplifting,” Casey said. “I want to know everyone has a good meal to sit down to on Christmas to share with their family and make memories. It would break my heart to know someone hadn’t gotten their meal.”
