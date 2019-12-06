MURRAY — Each year, Need Line works to ensure families in the community are able to not only enjoy a Christmas meal, but the bonding experience of preparing it.
This has been done through the Christmas Food Box program, which has provided families with all the traditional fixings of a Christmas meal. This includes a turkey or ham, cranberry sauce, sweet and regular potato mixes, cake mix and many more items for families to prepare.
In the past, Need Line has prepared as many as 600 boxes for the community, but this year, the organization is aiming to get 800 boxes together. Tonia Casey, director of Need Line, said the additional need this year has everything to do with the closing of Briggs & Stratton.
“That is the most we have ever made in the history of Need Line. Of course, a part of the reasoning is Briggs shutting down,” Casey said. “They are our neighbors and our friends and our family, and we don’t want anyone to do without that wonderful Christmas meal. So we are preparing and want to be ready.”
Casey said the boxes not only include items for a Christmas meal, which in and of itself will feature a lot of leftovers, but some other items for the following days as well. This includes things like rice or oatmeal. She said the aim is for people to be able to enjoy the season, which they cannot do if they are hungry.
“Can you have fun and enjoy the season if you are hungry? The answer is no, because your mind is on your stomach,” Casey said. “Can you go to work if you are hungry, or do well in school if you are hungry? No. So if the community continues pulling through like they have year after year, we are going to have a feast that we are going to be able to give out to families.”
With the extra 200 boxes that the organization is looking to get together this season, Casey said the need for extra community support is also present. She said that eggs are actually among the most needed items to place in the boxes, as a necessary component for a lot of cooking.
“We give the food, but it is not cooked, you’re going to have to prepare it,” Casey said. ‘But in preparing the food, it is building family memories, and what could be better?”
Another item that is put in for each family is a box of candy canes, and a story that talks about the origin of the holiday staple. Casey said that story has become a Christmas tradition of sorts for some clients.
“So many people in the past say the candy cane story in the box is now a tradition,” Casey said. “Right before or after they have the meal, they read the candy cane story and make that part of their celebration.”
Casey said the boxes are being put together on Dec. 13, and that it would be best to get any donations to Need Line before then, but that donations could be made until Dec. 19. Casey said will be handed out Dec. 21.
“We just live in a good community where everyone comes together,” she said. “And I know we will come together for this.”
