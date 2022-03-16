MURRAY – The Wisconsin man accused of calling in two separate threats to Murray High School last year was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.
Kya Christian Nelson, 20, of Racine, Wisconsin pleaded guilty last month in Calloway Circuit Court to two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree, which are Class D felonies, and one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree, a Class C felony. He was charged by the Murray Police Department after making phone calls to MPD dispatch on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021, to report an active shooting at the campus. The call triggered a response from MPD and multiple other Murray and Calloway County emergency agencies before it was eventually determined that there had not been any shooting. The next day, a bomb threat was received, and once again, law enforcement found nothing.
On Jan. 29, 2021, MPD filed charges against Nelson as MPD’s Sgt. Angel Clere and Detective Justin Swope traveled to Racine to arrest Nelson at his home. He eventually waived extradition to Kentucky and has been incarcerated at the Calloway jail since then.
Nelson’s attorney, Don Thomas, read a statement from his client saying he was very sorry for the disruption and pain he caused.
“He wants to apologize to the people of Murray and apologize, of course, to the Murray High School students and their faculty and staff, law enforcement and first responders,” Thomas said. “It was extremely stupid what he did, and he wants to apologize to the city of Murray as well.”
Calloway Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson told Nelson that everyone has done things in their youth they aren’t proud of, but his crime went far beyond that.
“I’m sure in my youth there were more silly things I did than I care to remember, and some that I probably should have been punished a bit more for than I was,” Jameson said. “But it never rose to something like this, and that’s the difference here. There are young people who make silly mistakes, but most of them are dealt with in District Court downstairs because they don’t rise to the severity of what happened here. This could have been a very dangerous situation, and it certainly alarmed a lot of people, including folks who work in this courthouse.”
Jameson referred to the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, saying Nelson’s actions caused many in this area to relive the intense emotions from that January day.
“It is a very concerning situation, especially since we had a dangerous incident in another school in this jurisdiction that actually resulted in the death of two individuals and one with a serious injury,” Jameson said. “This demonstrated extraordinarily poor judgment, especially (considering what actually happened) in this jurisdiction. Although I haven’t heard from anybody with regard to this, I’m sure it’s brought back some trauma and scared feelings about what did happen at the other school.
“So it’s certainly not appreciated by the community or me. I do appreciate your apology and I do hope that you’re able to put all this behind you and lead a very productive life and go on and do great things. This decision was poor enough and the consequences severe enough that this is not something that can be dealt with lightly.”
•••
A status hearing for a murder suspect was also scheduled for Tuesday, but Jameson continued the case to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, is accused of murdering 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend in March 2021. He also faces charges of theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence. Sotomayor was arrested by Kentucky State Police about 24 hours after Townsend’s body was discovered by a passerby on Fox Road about four miles southeast of Murray, and an autopsy examination in Madisonville determined that she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Sotomayor is being represented by public defender Shannon Powers. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said he expects to either set a trial date on Thursday or accept a plea from the defendant.
