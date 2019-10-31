MURRAY — Murray State’s Roy Stewart Stadium has been the site of some memorable moments when it comes to marching bands.
What is planned for halftime of Saturday’s football game between the host Racers and Tennessee Tech, though, may top them all. It will involve more than 460 high school band students from five states who will share the field with Murray State’s own Racer Band for a joint performance which has never been tried in the band’s history.
The brainchild of Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, it is perhaps the largest single-day recruiting event ever at the campus when it comes to non-competitive activities.
“We’re going to have 700 people on the field at the same time,” said Racer Band director John Fannin, who appears to be going out with the proverbial bang since he is retiring next spring after his 25-year tenure with the group. “I was talking to someone a few days ago about this, and I told them we’re reinventing the wheel.
“No, that’s not actually true. We actually are inventing the wheel for this. It was back in May that (Saal) came up with this idea and asked, ‘Hey, can we do this?’ We didn’t hesitate. The date’s perfect, right after the state marching band championships, and if they continue to do this, it’ll have to be in November, right after Halloween.”
Fannin said organizing this routine is taxing due to the sheer numbers of musicians and color guard performers involved. However, he said things are coming together with the miracles of modern technology.
“Take a look at this,” he said Wednesday at his office, directing attention to a computer screen that displayed a football field with several small people dotted throughout the playing surface, including the end zones, usually never utilized during a performance. “This is the program I use to plot the Racer Band performances and I think we’re coming along with it.
“We’ve also been using social media to get instructions out to the high school kids.”
Every musician will be dressed in a Halloween costumes to go with the song of the day, “Thriller,” the horror-flick-themed title track from Michael Jackson. The video for the song had by far the largest budget ever for a music video at the time of its release in 1983.
That is what will be recreated Saturday, but Fannin believes he has a built-in edge to make things run smoothly — his band.
“My students will knock this out of the park,” he said of how many of them have already used social media to post instructional videos of both dance moves and music tips for certain instruments. “My student leadership could run the country. They really could. It’s a sign for the future that good things are gong to happen in the world.”
So far, Fannin said five area bands have committed to bring their entire lineup, including nearby Marshall County, which accounts for about 200 of the students. The rest of the lineup is comprised of about 45 other bands, some from as far away as the Ashland area of far-eastern Kentucky. Students with both the Calloway County and Murray high school bands will be part of that group.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said Calloway County High School Director of Bands Dr. Derek Jones. “I think what’s really good about it is you’re gong to have kids from a lot of bands that don’t get to come to the (Festival of Champions at Stewart each fall) and get to experience what it’s like to play at Stewart. They’re also getting the experience of playing with 700 other people. I can’t imagine that.”
Jones said he believes 10 to 15 of his students are preparing to be part of Saturday’s show. Murray High School Director of Bands Tim Zeiss said he thinks his program will have a few more.
“I think about 20 or so,” said Zeiss, a Racer Band alumnus himself, who added that he thought the idea was solid when he heard it the first time. “To be honest, I’m surprised they haven’t done this before. The kids will have a lot of fun doing it.
“They’ve got a big turnout and it’s great for recruiting. They’re getting a lot more students at one time, so this may be one of those things where a kid is on the bubble about (coming to Murray State because of its band program). It will show them a different avenue (in the recruitment process). This is an outreach idea to get them on campus.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m.
