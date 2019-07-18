MURRAY — Every time he gets a chance, Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett talks about how the top priority for the parks system locally is finding new ways to attract people to those facilities.
It appears that, come September, that will be exhibited, thanks to a new adult baseball league to which board members were introduced earlier this week. The league is called Murray Adult Baseball League 18 Plus, which is also the name of the Facebook group that promotes the league.
John David Benton of Murray, who will direct the league, said four teams consisting of about 60 total players will play two games each on Saturdays in the month of September. The fourth Saturday of that month will serve as a double-elimination tournament with all games expected to have been completed by 8 p.m., an hour ahead of the park time limit.
“Everywhere I go now, I’ve got people coming up to me about this and I know many of them are not even in the Facebook group,” Benton said of how the interest for the league has grown. “Actually, all of this started when I heard a rumor that the parks was going to put on an adult baseball league and me and my friends got real excited about it. So I emailed (Parks Director Ryan Yates) to see if it was true, and he said it was not.
“So I emailed him back and said, ‘Well, if I wanted to try and start something like this, what do I do? He emailed me back and told me a few things to get together and then I started the Facebook group to see if we could garner enough interest before I went any farther with it. So I made a few more posts and told people how much it would cost everyone.”
Benton told board members that park rules will be followed and alcohol and tobacco use will not be allowed by participants on park property. He said he will be at all games.
“Saturdays are wide open, especially on Field 7 (in Chestnut Park), which is our biggest field. It doesn’t interfere with other leagues we have going on,” Yates said, adding that concessions will be sold at Chestnut for those games.
***
Staying with baseball, it appears that Yates’ goal of returning Murray to being a popular choice for youth baseball/softball traveling tournaments is gaining footing.
In June, he said both Central Park and Chestnut hosted a USSSA three-day tournament for the first time since he became director. It generated more than $9,000 in income. Also, with a Monday being the final day of the tournament, combined with Murray-Calloway County Pool income from that day, Parks & Recreation made more than $13,000 that day alone.
***
Yates also reported that the move of The Murray Bank Family Night in the Park from Central to Chestnut appeared to help attendance figures. He estimated that between 600 and 800 people attended the Fourth of July celebration at Chestnut. The event also was served by 15 vendors, up from just three a year ago.
***
Parks & Recreation will host a two-week sports camp, starting next week. Yates said this was something that was attempted last year, but never quite gained momentum.
This year, he said 40 participants ages 5-12 have registered and he said indications are that number will rise to 50 before next week arrives. He said the maximum number is 50.
“Honestly, we were hoping for maybe 25,” Yates said. “You look at all of the wellness camps and other activities around the community, a lot of those are wrapping up this week and there’s about to be kind of a dead period, so kids need a place to go and we think this will work out pretty well.”
•••
In addition, the fourth installment of Parks & Recreation’s free Movies in the Park is set for Friday night at the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion and this one will have some star power.
Murray native and actress/model Molly Sims and her family are sponsoring the showing of “The Benchwarmers,” a 2006 comedy in which Sims had a role.
The movie features “Saturday Night Live” alums David Spade and Rob Schneider, who play three adults who spent much of their childhoods wishing they could play sports but were unpopular and constantly bullied. Sims plays the wife of Schneider’s character. The movie starts at 8:30.
