MURRAY —Dispatch with both the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray Police Department will be benefiting from a recently awarded grant through the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security 911 Service Board.
The $150,000 grant, which was awarded in July, will allow both CCSO and MPD to install new computer aided dispatch (CAD) systems within both departments. The grant was submitted by the city and county in tandem, with both splitting the 10% cost of the project’s implementation.
Nathan Baird, CCSO TAC officer, said the new system would help increase response time and help dispatch at both agencies better allocate the resources of each department. He also said that the city and county going in together on the project provided savings for both departments, as well as taxpayers.
“We and Murray got together and both needed a new CAD system,” Baird said. “So rather than both of us try and write one grant each, we decided we would go in together and write one grant. The system is set up so that it has two servers, and the servers will basically be talking back and forth to each other. So my information will be saved at Murray and Murray’s information will be saved in mine.”
Baird said Murray Electric System was also helping out with the project by installing a fiber optic cable that will allow the two systems to talk to one another, free of charge. Baird said the new servers will allow for redundancies, and will prevent the likelihood of the 911 system going down.
“If one of the servers goes down for some reason, the other server is still up and running with the information being saved on it,” Baird said. “Once that other server is fixed, the other servers will start talking again. If my server goes down, Murray PD’s server starts picking up my workload and it keeps me up and running, so I won’t have any downtime.”
Baird said bidding for a CAD system for CCSO alone came in at $118,000. When CCSO and MPD went in together, the bid came back at nearly $150,000.
“So if each department had submitted a grant for two identical systems, that would have come in at $232,000 that would have been spent,” Baird said. “But instead, we are working together and it is only $149,000 and some change. So it is a cost savings of about $80,000 to the commonwealth by working together.”
Baird said the CAD system will allow each department to utilize a laptop computer as a temporary mobile dispatch center in the event either dispatch center goes down.
“We can take that laptop and as long as we have an internet signal, we can actually log back into the CAD system,” Baird said. “So it is a mobile CAD system at that point in case of emergencies. If we had a catastrophic failure at my department, I could go over to Murray or Marshall County since they are running the same 911 system. I can go over to either of those agencies, log onto their 911 system so I can start receiving calls again ... and we have pretty close to a fully functioning 911 system at that point.”
Baird also said the new servers would provide the opportunity for both agencies to see each other’s response to certain calls. Currently, that information is coordinated through telephone.
Baird used an example of a typical EMS call in the city. Should CCSO get a call, Baird would first dispatch EMS before getting in touch with the city to allow them to follow whatever protocols they deemed necessary, be that dispatch the fire department or an officer.
Baird said the new CAD system would allow for the option of Murray dispatch seeing CCSO and EMS’s response without them having to create their own dispatch.
“It speeds up response time because they don’t have to sit there and take all that information from me,” Baird said. “That should speed up response time for fire, EMS and law enforcement.”
Baird also said the system will better help both agencies allocate resources to calls.
“Right now, one of the toughest things is that we don’t have a centralized dispatch center,” Baird said. “We have to work together, but a lot of the time, it is over the phone system. Sometimes we don’t know we need to talk, because we don’t realize that a call they are dealing with is a call we are also dealing with out in the county.”
Baird said he hoped the new system would be up and running by May or June of 2020 at the latest.
