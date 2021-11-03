NEW CONCORD – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it arrested a New Concord man Sunday on drug-related charges.
According to SSCO, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, CCSO Deputy Jacob Hamm stopped a vehicle on KY 121 in the New Concord community for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were allegedly located in the vehicle.Cody R. Kirkland, 28, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
