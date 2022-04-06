FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear recently signed House Bill 453, which amends portions of, what is commonly known as, the Kentucky Open Meetings Act. The majority of the changes were inspired by temporary changes made to accommodate mitigation strategies related to COVID-19 and are related to “video teleconference” meetings.
Effective July 1, any public agency choosing to hold a public meeting via video teleconference, such as through Zoom or Skype, must specifically outline how a member of the public may join the meeting electronically – in other words, agencies must inform the public as to how to access the link to the meeting. In addition, any members of a public agency attending a meeting via video teleconference must remain visible on camera at all times.
Other changes to KOMA prescribed by HB 453 include:
* Agencies are still required to advise the public of the primary physical location of the meeting, but the statute was amended to include “any circumstance where two or more members of the public agency are attending a video teleconference meeting from the same physical location.”
* In the event a regular meeting is changed to a video teleconference, the meeting remains classified as a regular meeting provided that the date and time are the same as originally scheduled.
* Previously, meetings relating to the selection of a successful bidder on state contract were considered an exception to the KOMA and could be discussed in closed session. Now, local contracts also fall under this exception.
Government transparency advocates had mixed responses to the legislation. Kentucky Press Association President David Thompson acknowledged that the pandemic fundamentally changed how public meetings were held and HB 453 was an attempt to recognize that. KPA worked with the Kentucky League of Cities on the language of the bill to “make sure that these meetings are held as strict to guidelines as possible and not just free-will sessions that are done without compliance with the state law,” Thompson said in an email.
Jon Fleischaker, KPA attorney and an author of the original KY Open Meetings Act (1974) and KY Open Records Act (1976), voiced concern with the potential for officials to avoid public scrutiny by hiding behind a technological veil. “The problem that we’re having is that, because of the pandemic, it became normal to have (virtual) meetings. People got used to it,” he said. “With Zoom, you can hear what people say and you can watch them, but it changes the whole dynamic. It’s not like being at a meeting.
“People have a right to be there to see how people react, to see what their facial reactions are, to see what the dynamics are at a meeting. I think there was a good-faith effort across the commonwealth – though, not in all cases – to use Zoom meetings to have better outreach to the public. It depends on how it is used. If it’s used to try to actively avoid public participation, meaning public attendance at a meeting, they are violating the law.”
The Kentucky Open Government Coalition was critical of the legislation to the point of sending Gov. Andy Beshear a veto request. It took issue with the new exceptions included in the bill, one mentioned above and another related to city managers. The Coalition also expressed disappointment in the bill’s failure to codify a hybrid model wherein agencies would be required to conduct meetings both in-person and via video teleconferencing, instead leaving the meeting format, essentially, optional.
“It abridges the public’s right to make its collective ‘voice’ heard in face-to-face interaction with its elected and appointed officials by authorizing those officials, without limitation, to erect barriers to the public’s ability to hold them accountable in person. … Hybrid meetings promote the broadest possible public participation, but the hybrid option has not been considered by the General Assembly,” the request stated.
The Coalition suggested numerous “guardrails” that could have been adopted in the legislation that, it believes, would have strengthened it, including maintaining a dedicated phone line so that the public can report disruptions in the feed, ensuring that visual aids are equally visible to online participants and taking steps to ensure agency member do not communicate by text or email during a meeting.
“If it's clearly open to the public so that the public sees exactly what the chair of the board sees, that, at least, minimizes the possibility for shenanigans. There’s always going to be people trying to do things that are questionable. They'll use their cell phones to do it; they will text; they will send emails; but that can happen in a regular public meeting,” Fleischaker said. n
