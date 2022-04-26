MURRAY – House Bill 63, recently signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear, requires local and state law enforcement, local boards of education, superintendents and school administrators to cooperate in finding the funds and personnel to assign at least one school resource officer (SRO) to every school. As a result, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight announced Friday that his office will be expanding the School Resource Officer Program at the Calloway County School District.
“There were two provisions in there,” Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight explained, “one, if the school can afford it, and two, if we can find the deputies to put in the school – but it’s pretty much very, very, very highly recommended; and the school has the funding, so now I guess the monkey’s on my back to try to come up with deputies to fill the spots.”
There are five schools in the district – East, North and Southwest Elementary Schools, Calloway Middle School and Calloway High School. Currently, CCSD only has two SRO’s. If all goes according to plan, starting next year, every CCSD school will have their own SRO.
“We do not have (SROs) at our elementary schools right now,” said CCSD Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti. “We have one at the high school and one at the middle school. I think we will keep two at our main campus – high school, middle school, preschool and day treatment center. We would probably be looking at five total in our district.”
Knight would prefer to see the positions filled with retirees and cited numerous reasons for his preference. “For me to get a deputy ready to go, we’re looking at just about a year to get them through the process and certified; then they’re, basically, just a certified deputy, and they have no experience. I would rather put an experienced deputy in at the schools,” he explained. “I want to be selective about who I’m putting at the schools. There’s more to it than just putting a certified warm body out there.”
Another consideration for Knight is that a unique skillset is required to be a successful SRO. Knight himself was an SRO at Murray High School for two years before he became Sheriff Stan Steger’s Chief Deputy. While he loved working with teenagers, Knight said he would not have been a good SRO at the elementary school.
“It’s not for everybody,” he said. “You wouldn’t want to put somebody in the school who hates kids. I was a school resource officer at Murray High for two years. I loved it. I talked to the kids, related to the kids; and I treated them like adults. I felt like I did a decent job out there; however, my kids were older and grown – and I’ve never been one to baby my kids – so, if you put me in the elementary school and a kid scratches his knee, I would say, ‘Shake it off.’”
“It still makes me feel good that the kids that I had that were juniors or seniors whenever I was out there, even today, they actually go out of their way to speak to me. That’s what it’s all about. Especially in the elementary schools, (kids) making that relationship with the SRO is very important.”
Marchetti agrees that the relationships kids develop with SRO’s are valuable. “I think it’s important for children to see law enforcement officers as positive figures. If kids know a police officer at school that they trust and that they see every day, that they’re high-fiving in the hallway, if their initial experience with a police officer is positive, that’s something that can stay with them for the rest of their lives. That would be a huge benefit to having them in the elementary schools – seeing that person as a positive role model and not as someone that’s out to get them or someone they should be scared of. That would be a huge positive in the elementary world.”
Knight said he hopes to have three deputies ready to begin when school starts in August. “That’s a pretty big goal, to be honest,” he noted. “Part of the problem I‘m running into is the fact that I don’t have the funding to pick them up in the summertime. The others work year-round. The school system can’t fund them to work the road for me (during breaks). When school’s not in session, they’re not working. … That throws another problem in trying to find people to work.”
CCSD reimburses the CCSO for SRO’s salaries while school is in session. The two SROs already assigned to CCSD return to “the road” and work as regular deputies when school is not in session. Knight said it is not possible for him to add three additional deputies to his payroll during school breaks, which is another advantage to finding retirees to fill the positions. Even though CCSD SROs are deputies employed by the CCSO, Knight said that he wants the school district to play an active role in determining who will be hired and where they will be assigned.
“I don’t want to just put anybody out there at any of the schools,” Knight said. “It’s going to be a tough process. I’ve got 10 names of people that have retired that I’m starting to reach out to. I actually had one of them bring me an application today, so we’re making a start.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.