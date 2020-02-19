MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is excited to announce the hiring of four new officers. On Friday, Feb. 14, Zachary White, Dylan Bobo, Daniel Griggs and Zachary Tyler were sworn in as police officers for the City of Murray by Mayor Bob Rogers.
Over the next several months, these officers will attend the police academy at the Department of Criminal Justice Training. After completing this training, they will continue to gain experience through field training with officers in the Murray Police Department. We are proud to have these new officers join our department, and we look forward to what they will do to help our community.
