MURRAY — Efforts to continue simplifying the City of Murray’s zoning code by streamlining regulations have reached a new chapter.
Last year, the city dealt with this matter in regard to signs. Now, it is dealing with conditional and permitted use permits and, last week, the Murray City Council’s Long Range Planning Committee approved an ordinance that deals with this part. That ordinance will now go before the full council, having had its first reading Thursday.
“In the past year, the planning staff has been looking at regulations to help improve our zoning code and fix inconsistencies so we could become more business friendly, along with easing up on some regulations some might consider unnecessary,” said City Planner Justin Smith as he presented the ordinance to the Long Range Planning Committee. “We started with the signs regulations last year. Now, we have moved on to a use classification table that discusses definitions, density requirements for multi-family residential (zones) and, most importantly, parking regulations.
“Over the years, business owners and home owners have bumped heads with the planning department over the zoning code and the way it is interpreted. With the new use classification table, it will give everyone a good reference guide to see what is allowed by permitted use or conditional use in each zoning district. To coincide with the use classification table, the wording in each district needed to be updated along with new definitions added.
“Then, we revised the parking space requirements and took out wording to replace with a new user-friendly wording chart. Now, after 10 months and two commission meetings, we have come up with a final proposed draft of regulations.”
One specific issue this may affect is zoning requirements for bars/taverns. Currently, one establishment — Lucky’s at the intersection of North 15th Street and Hughes Avenue on the Murray State University campus — is on probation by the state, Smith said, because of difficulty with meeting what is known as the 50/50 requirement, where at least 50 percent of all sales for that business must be from food.
“Because of our zoning ordinance, we don’t allow a bar to be requested in that zone,” Smith said. “That means, if probation doesn’t work, they could close down. With this, there is an opportunity to convert to a bar and not having to meet the 50/50, and in a public hearing, they could request to be a bar in this business district.”
That requires a hearing with the Board of Zoning Adjustments, which Smith said can issue a conditional use permit. The ordinance opens up the opportunity for issues like this to be brought to the BZA.
In addition, the parking aspect of the ordinance in some cases now specifies the number of required parking spaces in connection to a building’s size, as opposed to only depending on the number of people. For instance, with office buildings, a minimum of one space would be required for every 350 square feet of that building.
“You can look at restaurants, and what we determined is that there should be one (parking spot) for every 3 seats, or one for every 60 square feet. That way, we’re not having to add up the number of employees because it varies from one establishment to another,” Smith said.
Ordinances require two readings. Thursday’s reading involved no initial vote. The second reading, which is expected for the next council meeting, will require a roll-call vote of the council.
