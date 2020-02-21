MURRAY — If all goes well, history may some day look at the date Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, as a day where the road to a stronger, more financially stable Murray-Calloway County parks system began.
That is when the newly-formed A Park for Tomorrow Committee took its first steps as it spent more than an hour discussing the monetary situation when it came to finding ways to improve a parks system that can barely break even most years. That was quickly established when Chairman Tony Ryan distributed the latest financial numbers for the parks system, showing it took a loss of $17,000 in the month of January, namely because it has very few avenues for producing revenue that time of year, other than registration for such activities as youth baseball and softball.
“All of the problems we discuss typically involve finances,” said Ryan, who along with Ryan Stanger is one of two Murray-Calloway County Park Board members on the committee. “So it was recommended that we come up with an additional committee with people from outside the park system, not necessarily involved in the day-to-day workings of the park.”
Parks and Recreation Program Director John Gorrell was the only other committee member present Thursday who actually has working ties to the parks system. Everyone else either uses the park or serves with park-connected programs. Those include Tim Stark, David Perlow, John David Poynor, Mitch Ryan, Tim Thurmond, Michelle Bundren, Lacosta Hays and Brian Edwards.
However, while many in the community are fully aware of the difficulties facing the parks system – including the uncertainty of whether its most used asset every year, the Murray-Calloway County Pool in Central Park, will even open this summer – the tone began drifting away from finances soon after the chairman gave his opening remarks.
“I would say we could talk about money until we’re blue in the face,” Perlow said, adding that he is facing funding issues in his job as Calloway County assistant attorney, where the county government oversees that office’s finances. “That’s a tough thing right now.
“(The parks) are getting caught in the weeds. I think we can be most effective looking at a five, 10, 40-year plan. Sid Easley was my law partner for many years and he told me that he and (former Calloway Judge-Executive) Robert O. (Miller) basically brought the pool idea to Murray and, in doing so, were thinking 40 years down the road. Well, when we were all kids, we reaped the benefits of that 40-year vision, so that’s run its course. Somebody needs to come up with a new 40-year vision.”
One funding method that does not appear to be in the plans is opting for a parks referendum. That was tried in 2016 and was soundly defeated. The main reason cited by supporters for that referendum vote was the pool.
“Here’s the problem. Every year, we hear that the pool may not open, that it will be around for one more year and it will have to close,” Stark said. “Then, every year, they managed to get it open.”
“I agree that in a perfect world, a private benefactor comes in and writes a check to fix the pool, fix the baseball fields and other things,” Stanger said. “I’m also in on big-picture stuff. I’ve got a 6-year-old and 9-year-old playing (baseball and softball) now.”
Bundren, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the group needs to formulate a message to send to the committee about the importance of the parks system.
“One thing we have to do is paint a big picture," she said. "We need to wrap some data around that impact that comes when (soccer and baseball/softball) bring in big tournaments. But it’s also about the quality of life issue and recreation opportunities for all."
Undoubtedly, the most passionate comments were reserved for Thurmond, who told the group how he has been involved with parks activities for 59 years, having played baseball and softball. He said the message needs to sell the idea of what the parks system has meant to people who have used it.
“I talked to a guy named Johnny Reagan (legendary Murray State University baseball coach) and a guy named Ty Holland (legendary Murray High football coach) about this once. Mr. Holland told me that it was him and a couple of business leaders that started the Murray little league in 1942. Ours was the second little league in the state,” Thurmond said. “I’ve been through the mountains and the valleys of our parks system. I started out playing games out there across the street from Tommy Carroll’s car dealership (in Chestnut Park). Then came this state-of-the-art park (Central) and let me tell you, folks, this place was rocking.
“We rode that horse for 40 years and now that horse has broken legs. We’ve got to stop it. We need to get people in here, not with hearsay stuff. Let’s quit that! We’re off to a good start today. You’re highly respected and highly influential in this community. Now, we’ve got to get some people to step up and spread the word and we’ve got to sell it.”
Another idea discussed Thursday was bringing in and speaking with officials from other communities that have found success with their own parks systems. That will the next step, and the next meeting will be next Thursday, Feb. 27, at a location to be determined. See upcoming editions of the Murray Ledger & Times for a time and location of that meeting.
