FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new program to assist homeowners who have experienced financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 and are at risk of foreclosure in his press briefing Monday.
Since 2020, Kentucky renters have been eligible for assistance to help pay delinquent utility bills and back rent through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. While assistance has been available to help renters stave off eviction, homeowners have not had access to any relief funds to help them pay delinquent bills, such as mortgage payments, in order to avoid foreclosure.
“Homeowners – as opposed to renters – have said, ‘What about us? We are also struggling.’ Well, now there’s an answer,” Beshear said. “Thanks to $85.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, we have launched the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund.”
Qualified homeowners can now apply for up to $35,000 to help pay delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners and/or flood insurance, utility bills and homeowner’s association fees. Housing counselors will work with homeowners to guide them through the application process. Applicants must provide documentation to verify income as well as the value of the home.
To be eligible, applicants must document an economic hardship related to COVID-19 on or after Jan. 21, 2020; the home must be the applicant’s principal residence, and it must be where the applicant lived when the hardship occurred; and homeowners must have income at or below 150% of the area median income.
A chart is available on the Kentucky Homeownership Protection Center website (www.protectmykyhome.org) for applicants to determine the median income for their area. In Calloway County, the income limit for a four-person household is $90,300. For a two-person household, the limit is $79,900.
Homeowners must be at least 90 days past due on utility bills for those expenses to be eligible; utilities include water, sewer, gas and electric services.
“We’re thankful for these federal funds that finally came through,” Beshear said. “We want to make sure that we help as many of you out there as possible. So, if you are behind on your mortgage because of COVID … this is a great way to catch up.”
The Kentucky Housing Corporation received approval for the program in late December after working with the federal government for six months to develop it. KHC will administer the federally-funded program, and all payments will be made directly to the mortgage servicers, county tax administrators, insurance companies, utility companies and homeowners associations owed.
Eleshia Brandon, vice president and compliance officer at The Murray Bank, said the new program is much like the Hardest Hit Fund launched in 2008, which was another federally-funded program administered through KHC. Brandon noted the bank had several borrowers who benefitted from the HHF.
“I don’t know why someone wouldn’t take advantage of this if they were behind on their mortgage,” Brandon said. I think it’s a great thing if those that are needing assistance know that this is out there. That’s the problem; they’re going to have to know it’s there.”
“Kentuckians have struggled with the impacts of COVID-19 for nearly two years,” said KHC Executive Director Winston Miller in a press release from Beshear’s office Monday. “Many homeowners who previously had stellar payment histories fell behind quickly, and this program will help them recover so that they can stay in their homes, avoid foreclosure and rebuild their lives.”
Homeowners who are interested in the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund can visit www.protectmykyhome.org for more information. To apply for the program, visit TeamKYHAF.ky.gov.
Beshear also noted Monday that there are still funds available for renters who need assistance.
“To date, $107.3 million has been deployed by this state to help our renters with housing and utility costs. There is still $95.7 million available. We want to deploy that to help Kentuckians,” he said.
Renters can visit TeamKYHHERF.ky.gov for more information about and to apply for the eviction relief program.
