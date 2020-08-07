MURRAY — Brent Johnson’s return to his alma mater as director of the Murray State University Racer Band is not going to include many of things he wanted, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is only going to be able to put his group on public display only one time this fall when it comes to a performance on the field of Roy Stewart Stadium, where he spent every home football game of his final three years as a student guiding the band from a drum major’s podium. He is not going to be able to welcome high school band students from throughout the region for the Festival of Champions competition that the Racer Band hosts each fall; it has been canceled.
However, even though the pandemic is putting an obvious damper on activities, Johnson is keeping his outlook bright.
“I’m not going to say that I feel gypped by this because I think everybody in the country is going through a similar process,” Johnson said Thursday morning as he continued the process of preparing his new office space inside the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus. “You know, starting a new job is stressful anywhere, but I have so many connections to Murray State that I don’t have the usual built-in unknowns of fitting in and getting to know what the expectations are.
“Of course, COVID makes that a little more difficult but, as a whole, my situation involves figuring out what is the best we can do with the circumstances we are given and just work from there.”
Johnson is coming to Murray State from a short stint with the University of Kentucky, which followed stints at high schools in Texas and Washington. One of those stops was at national power Evergreen (Washington) High School in Vancouver.
The big news, at least until COVID-19, in Murray was supposed to be that Johnson is following a Racer Band legend, John Fannin, who had just started what would be a 25-year stay as the group’s director, when Johnson arrived on the campus as a freshman from Greenville in 1997. Johnson said Thursday he was not feeling a lot of pressure being Fannin’s successor.
A big reason for that, he said, was the process that he and other applicants for the position underwent.
“I can only speak for my part of the process but it was about being here on campus for two days and having three or four rounds of interviews. It was pretty in depth, and you have to remember that was for someone they already knew pretty well. I can’t imagine what it was like for someone they didn’t know,” he said. “I think anybody would want to do a good job and show that (the committee) made the right decision with the person they hired.”
Not surprisingly, Johnson said he has talked with his mentor quite a bit since arriving in Murray and assuming the duties as Fannin’s successor. And one challenge with this type of transition already seems to have been met. The Racer Band numbers have not experienced much of a drop.
“We’ve got 220 on the roster right now and, even in a transition year with no COVID-19, and this is from John and I having a lot of conversations, having anywhere from 180 to 220 would be considered a great transition because there are a lot of times that the uncertainty of having a new person can scare people away,” he said, shifting his focus to what he said is the primary area of emphasis for this year, the incoming freshman class.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about with our leadership and that’s understanding the importance of the experience for those incoming freshmen. They don’t know anything right now other than what they’re going to experience, right? So I’ve tried to explain (to the leadership in online meetings) that, yes, it’s going to be different and it’s not going to be what they’re used to, but if we can wrap our minds around preserving that experience (for the freshmen), that’s going to make the longevity of the program sustained. I think this year that is going to be super important, so we have to look at it from a very mature point of view.
“We have to say, If you’re a senior, this is your last year and, no, it’s not going to be the Racer Band experience you wanted it to be but I hope you can leave the program knowing that you did your absolute best to make sure that those freshmen who come in this year had a good experience and that they will want to come back again next year. That’s kind of how we have to look at our responsibility this year, to kind of maintain it the best we can with the circumstances we have.”
Johnson said the plan is for the Racer Band to still train for a show on the field, but there will be social distancing measures to incorporate. As of now, the Racer Band is going to only perform an on-field show once and that will be on Oct. 10 in what is being billed as the Racer Friends and Family Performance at Stewart Stadium. He also said he would like for this to include students from surrounding high schools because, as it is now, those groups will not be able to see the Murray State outfit much this fall, if at all.
That is also the recruiting base for the Racer Band and Johnson said he is going to attempt to maintain contact with those high school programs, many of whom are also going to be foregoing the marching season.
“Racer Band is not just important to Murray State. All of the band students in the region love the Racer Band and this will be the first time in who knows how long to not have the opportunity to see them perform and have that experience,” he said of why bringing those high schools to Murray on Oct. 10 would be so important. “I’ll be good for them to interact with Racer Band and see that performance and see that energy to remind them what it’s all about.
“It also would show them what’s to come when we normalize again, and I hope that is soon.”
