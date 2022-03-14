MURRAY – We are in a new era when it comes to educating students training for professions in healthcare. Experiential learning has been shown to foster critical thinking and it bridges the gap between the classroom and professional experience. The new simulation lab located at Murray-Calloway County Hospital will provide quality hands-on training to students in a low-stakes environment.
The School of Nursing and Health Professions at Murray State University formed a consortium with MCCH and the Purchase Area Health Education Center to build the lab using funding from a USDA health services grant. The funds were used to not only build the lab, but also to purchase high-tech mannequins used in the simulation exercises.
While the lab is largely focused on training nursing students, they are not the only ones who will benefit. Purchase AHEC has mobile mannequins to take to middle and high schools in the area to educate about various healthcare professions and, hopefully, inspire kids to pursue careers within the industry. MCCH plans to use the lab for employee training, including new employees during orientation, as well as facilitating continuing education programs.
MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson and MCCH CEO Jerry Penner called the collaboration a “win-win” for not only their institutions, but for the greater region and even the state as nursing shortages are only expected to get worse in the coming years.
“I was in Frankfort last week and the issue we were talking about with other nursing programs across the state was (in Kentucky) we’re projected to be short 25,000 nurses over the next five years. So, Murray State has a responsibility, Murray-Calloway County Hospital has a responsibility. All of the universities in Kentucky have a responsibility,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. So, this will be a piece of that puzzle. … The average age of a nurse working in a facility is 51. There’s a retirement coming, too, to backfill, and that’s probably causing the 25,000 potential vacancies.”
“It’s a wonderful collaboration,” Penner said. “The direct correlation between what the university does and what we do could potentially attract even more and more people here. With getting young students involved (through Purchase AHEC), if it piques their interest, if we get one student because these things piqued their interest, that’s a win.”
Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Dina Byers said that she and other nursing faculty began conceptualizing this project in 2018.
“Nursing simulation has been around a while,” Byers explained. “We just didn’t have the space here in Mason Hall to put the simulation center in. We’ve had some low-fidelity simulation mannequins here, but nothing like what we have now.”
Education standards in the field of nursing are changing. “As a profession, nursing is moving to a competency-based education,” Byers said. “We can give exams all day long, but to actually have a patient scenario where the student is expected to make a decision and have a positive outcome with the patient lets us know, as instructors, that they’re ready to practice. This type of environment gives us the opportunity to make sure that they know what they’re doing.”
MCCH Director of Education Services Carol Perlow explained how MCCH plans to use the lab with their own employees beyond orientation classes and continuing education programs. “If they run into a problem that they might need some remediation on, we can create the situation and they can do it under safe conditions because they can’t kill the mannequin,” she said. “ Lots of other departments can use it also. It’s got a lot of potential; we’re just skimming the surface right now.”
The lab contains two patient rooms and a control room. The patient rooms in the lab are designed to mimic those in the hospital. While MCCH provides the space for the lab, MSU/SONHP provides the staff that man the control room and are responsible for the equipment. Simulation Lab Coordinator Sherry Robinson was more than excited to share what the mannequins are capable of.
“We can actually simulate body fluids coming from them or being put into them. We can actually run tube feedings through the kangaroo pumps. You can’t do that with just any old mannequin.”
There are six mannequins – two men, two women, a seven-year-old and a preemie. The mannequins have different capabilities and use different levels of technology. Depending on its “bells and whistles,” a mannequin is considered low-, medium- or high-fidelity.
Robinson said the highest-fidelity mannequin they have in the lab is a male who can simulate traumas. “All of his arms and legs can come off and we have attachments that actually look like – not like a surgical amputation – an (accidental) amputation, such as being in a car wreck and now half of your arm is gone. We can put blood through it to simulate an actual trauma.”
One of the female mannequins can be pregnant and actually gives birth. Labor and delivery is a very specialized field of nursing Robinson said.
Ultimately, the purpose of the lab is to reinforce knowledge acquired in the classroom in a low-stake setting. “It’s a mannequin, so no harm done. It’s a safe learning environment where there’s no wrong answers.” Robinson said. “Unless they picked them up and dropped them on the floor, there’s really no way to mess (the mannequins) up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.