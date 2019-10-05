Months ago, a friend of mine started talking to someone up in Vermont, and after a while, she decided to make the move up north to get a change of scenery. I was asked to tag along and carry some of her belongings in my care, which I initially laughed at until she offered to pay my gas both ways, as well as handling lodging and a couple of meals.
This presented me an opportunity to do two things at once: help a friend in need of assistance, and get a free trip to a part of the country I had yet to see. Ultimately, my roommate and I ended up following our friend up to Vermont, carving our way through a part of the country I had only seen in calendars and Stephen King movies.
Our friend was moving to the community of Fairfax, Vermont, a very small town that has maybe one stop light within its limits. That community is about 20 minutes from the Canadian border, and is nestled toward the northern tip of the state. The trek from Murray to Fairfax is about 19 hours one way, so the trip was divided up into two days for her, and four days for my roommate and me, who tagged along to keep me company.
We started out on a Sunday and made our way up through Kentucky and into Ohio, finally stopping on the first day in Cleveland. The second day started off with something that was beyond refreshing to both see and feel – rain. While driving in the rain is not my favorite thing to do by any means, it was a welcome break from the hot and dry conditions we have been experiencing here in the commonwealth.
The trek through New York offered relatively similar scenery to what you might expect in our neck of the woods, as well as my first experience with toll roads. Can you believe there are places in the country you actually have to pay to drive on roads? Such a bizarre concept, especially considering the quality interstate I was driving on.
The scenery likely changed by the time it was dark, and there wasn’t much to see that first night as we arrived in our northern destination. We made a trek up the western edge of Lake Champlain, apparently missing a ferry that would have shaved about an hour off of our trek. But what scenery there was to see in upstate New York was very much akin to a scene from a “Friday the 13th movie,” with rustic lakeside cabins shrouded in darkness.
The following day, we were able to see the scenery of the Green Mountain State, and it truly does live up to its name. I have been to eastern Kentucky and the Smokey Mountains, but the northern tip of the Appalachian Mountains are a unique vista all their own. A babbling brook, we were corrected after calling it a creek, ran behind our friend’s new residence.
We trekked along the mountain roads, passing a myriad of scenic family farms. Green hills stretched up all around us, and the agriculture present in Vermont seems to be on a much smaller, more family-oriented scale than here in the South and Midwest. We learned that cheese and maple were the state’s two biggest exports.
We also learned that there were maybe one or two four-lane roads in the entire state of Vermont. The largest city is Burlington, supporting a population of roughly 60,000 people — roughly the size of Bowling Green. Our friend’s new man told us that we would miss the changing foliage by about a week or so. He said they’d been having a bit of a hot spell, which I giggled at in the 60-degree temperatures.
Vermont is a truly breathtaking state, a series of two-lane roads limited to 50 mph wind their way across the state. The very nature of the state seems reclusive, and self-sustaining. In short, a dreamy place to live if you are not a fan of people. Vermont is the second-least populace state in the country, according to our new friend.
We stayed in Vermont for a day, visited some sights and towns, including a very highbrow ski resort that just screamed New England with its architecture. I think that was the most mesmerizing part of the state aside from the breathtaking emerald-colored mountains; how everything is incorporated into old structures. Gas stations are built into houses at least 100 years old, and the sort of generic and mindless architecture you see in strip malls in our part of the country is absent. I think I only saw a couple of fast food restaurants in the entire state.
On the trek back, my friend and I snaked our way down through Massachusetts to see some of the sights there, and the various communities we passed through were beyond breathtaking. You can see how communities were formed just in the way homes are laid out around these small communities. And I got a giggle every time we entered a place called a village.
Passing back through Buffalo on the way to stay with a friend in Columbus, Ohio, we stopped for a couple hours to see Niagara Falls. My mother had told me how beautiful it was, as she and her sisters had visited when she was a child. She was very right.
Niagara was a very pleasant surprise for me, and I was more in awe than I expected. I have seen waterfalls before, but the size and sheer volume of water that passes over those falls is truly breathtaking. We only got a view from the American side of the falls, so we were standing on top of them. A more scenic view would have come from the Canadian side, but my roommate and I had failed to get passports ready before the trip.
We spent about two hours at the falls, just enjoying the scenery and recharging our batteries. I have seen the Grand Canyon, some of the Redwood forests, and Yosemite National Park, and Niagara Falls definitely earned its reputation and lived up to the hype.
All in all, we drove 2,400 miles in the span of five days. A majority of the trip was spent trying to ignore a numb bottom and the concept of time itself. Nothing makes a drive take longer than accidentally catching a glimpse of the clock and realizing you still have another nine hours to go.
New England was breathtaking; there is still more to see, and I plan to return as soon as I can to do so. There is farther north to travel, the state of Maine to see, as well as more of what the New England coast might have to offer.
