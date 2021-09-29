MURRAY – Per the recent published 2022 Niche.com rankings, Murray Elementary School is ranked as the No. 1 public elementary school in Kentucky.
For best public middle schools, Murray Middle School is ranked second, with Murray High School recognized as one of the top high schools in the Commonwealth with a rating of ninth.
Also, the Murray Independent School District is recognized as the third best public school district out of Kentucky’s 167 K-12 public school districts. MISD teachers also received a number two ranking as best teachers in Kentucky public school districts. Niche.com awarded Murray Independent with A+ overall grade. The organization has one of the most comprehensive online websites available on U.S. schools and neighborhoods receiving 27 million yearly views.
As reported by Niche.com, each campus of Murray schools achieved top or upper placements in “Best Public Schools in Kentucky”:
• Murray Elementary School: No. 1 (out of 708 public elementary schools)
• Murray Middle School: No. 2 (out of 314 public middle schools)
• Murray High School: No. 9 (out of 244 Kentucky high schools)
• Murray Independent School District: No. 3 (out of 167 K-12 KY public school districts)
According to national data provided by Niche.com, MISD is in the top 2% of best public school districts and also identifies MISD teachers as in the Top 1% of teaching staffs in the country.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, forwarded the following remarks to teachers and staff. “On behalf of the Murray Independent Board of Education, congratulations to our respective schools for receiving outstanding recognition from NICHE.COM for the 2021/2022 school year. Due to your efforts, Murray Independent ranks as one of the best public school districts in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In these most challenging of times, your dedication to provide meaningful educational opportunities and support services for our students is remarkable.”
