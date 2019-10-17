MURRAY — Kentucky Supreme Court candidate Shea Nickell emphasized two things Wednesday during an early-morning campaign stop in Murray.
First, he reminded voters at the Pagliai’s restaurant that he is a lifelong western Kentuckian, specifically from the Jackson Purchase Region that comprises the eight westernmost counties of the commonwealth. Next, he talked about experience. He has been practicing law for 35 years, with the last 13 of those having come as a judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
“I’m no stranger to you, and for the past 13 years, you’ve allowed me to be your judge. I’ve been elected, twice, and, yes, I represent the entire 1st District (Kentucky’s westernmost 24 counties), but I am Calloway County’s judge — in other words, your judge, in the second highest court in this land,” said Nickell, a lifelong resident of Paducah who said he has spent many of his days in Murray.
“I consider Calloway County to be a second home. I was reminded of that driving in here (Wednesday morning) when I saw the Murray State campus, where my parents were both working on their master’s degrees and plus-30 degrees. We spent summers here while they were getting their education. My brother and I both learned how to swim at a pool at the university and we both attended school at the university elementary school during that time, and it was just a wonderful time for us.”
Then he got to the business of the office he is seeking, currently held until after the November election by Murray native and resident David Buckingham.
“I want you to hear this. I am the only candidate in this race running for the Supreme Court who has ever served as a judge, written opinions, deliberated with other judges,” Nickell said, comparing himself to his opponent, current Kentucky state Sen. Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville.
“So what have I done for you in the last 13 years? Have I just gotten to put on a black robe and sit and look pretty? No. You know that I work.
“In 13 years sitting as a presiding judge or associate judge. I’ve had a hand — and these numbers are accurate as of July — over 2,800 opinions. I have written over 965 opinions ... and keep in mind, this is precedent, this is law that impacts the entire state. Guess how many of those have been overturned, in whole or in part? 21.”
Some in the crowd seemed surprised at that figure. Nickell then expanded on it.
“Folks, I want to confess right now, here today, I am not perfect,” he said. “I have been overruled 2% of the time. But you know what? I think any basketball or football coach would take that statistic. Now, what does that tell you, other than me being braggadocios here? It tells you that I follow the law, I follow the rule of law and I practice judicial restraint.
“I am not an activist, because you don’t have those numbers if you are. Can you go pick a case here or there, where someone would say, ‘Aw! He was wrong … ‘ and they’re out there. Well, (Kentucky Head Men’s Basketball Coach John) Calipari up there at UK loses a few games. Now, I may still think I’m right, but I will tell you this. Even in those cases where I was overturned, I showed up for work, studied the case and I did what I could to get it right, and I did that every time.”
Nickell also asserted that he said he is well-received by his fellow Court of Appeals judges.
“My colleagues on the court elected me to serve as chief judge pro tem because they appreciate my leadership. That’s because we have implemented some technologies that save money for the taxpayers. The chief justice (John Minton of the Supreme Court) has a compensation committee and I have served on that,” he said, also noting that he helped the Court of Appeals do something that he said was rare before he joined that group: take that court on the road.
“We brought the Court of Appeals out of Frankfort and Louisville and we’ve held oral arguments over at Murray State,” he said. “Why did we do that? So students and professors and attorneys could see what we do and understand the process and feel like they have a part in it. I don’t think we need to stay up in Frankfort and Louisville. We’ve met with and talked to students and encouraged them about their careers, and hopefully had an influence there.”
