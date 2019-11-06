PADUCAH — Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Shea Nickell is awakening this morning with the knowledge that he is about to have a new job on the highest level of Kentucky’s court system.
On Tuesday, Nickell, who has served the past 13 years on the Court of Appeals, was elected to the 1st District seat of the Kentucky Supreme Court. Nickell, a Paducah resident with ties to Calloway County, defeated sitting Kentucky 3rd District state Sen. Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville by about 15 percentage points.
“I’m extremely grateful and excited to meet the challenge ahead of me,” Nickell said Tuesday night from his campaign headquarters in Paducah. Nickell won the race that includes the 24 westernmost counties of Kentucky with 71,699 votes. In Calloway County, Nickell prevailed with 57% of the vote as he earned 5,440 votes, compared to Westerfield’s 4,099, or 43%.
“When I entered the law profession (about 35 years ago), my goal really was just to serve God and to serve His people through the law and that’s what I intend to continue to do each day. I now ask for their prayers.”
Nickell said he believes the deciding factor in the race was his experience, particularly at the state court level. An attorney who has practiced in the fields of criminal, civil and even insurance law and as both a prosecutor and defender, he also has interpreted law from his seat as a Court of Appeals judge.
Westerfield has not served as a judge.
“I also had experience with teaching at two universities, including Murray State University, and I think all of the things I’ve done provided me with wide-ranging knowledge of the law and skills that are needed to be knowledgable for both appellate law, as well as an attorney,” Nickell said. “Certainly, there are times when having a fresh perspective can be beneficial, but certainly not at the highest level of our judicial system and certainly not when such critical issues are presented within the controversies that reach to that level.
“And it’s certainly not the case when you’re dealing with such complex legal issues that affect individuals and businesses, and I think the people want judges and justices who have extensive skills and knowledge at that level. In that case, experience outweighs any fresh perspective.”
Nickell will be taking the seat that has been occupied most of the past year by Murray attorney David Buckingham, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Matt Bevin. Buckingham was appointed to replace longtime 1st District Justice Bill Cunningham.
