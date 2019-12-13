FRANKFORT – Justice Christopher Shea Nickell of Paducah was formally sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky at an investiture ceremony Wednesday in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the state Capitol in Frankfort.
Nickell has Murray ties as his family lived in the community for a time when he was a child. Nickell has also taught classes at Murray State University.
Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. administered the oath of office.
Minton said Justice Nickell would bring practical experience and a great heart to the Supreme Court.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that you will serve admirably and well,” he said.
Nickell said he pledged to do his “honor and to do my best” in his new role and that he could not “express in words the great honor and excitement I have in joining this body.”
“As we seek the common good of the common people, let us go forward united in this commonwealth,” he said of the court.
Justice Nickell was elected in the November general election to serve the 1st Supreme Court District, which is composed of the commonwealth’s 24 westernmost counties. He has served the counties in the 1st District for the past 13 years as a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for the 1st Appellate District, 1st Division.
He was officially sworn in Nov. 24 in Paducah by retired Justice Bill Cunningham. Justice Nickell was elected to fill the vacancy resulting from Cunningham’s retirement in February. Justice David C. Buckingham was appointed to fill the vacancy until the election.
Cunningham advised Nickell to tell visitors to the Supreme Court Courtroom from his district that the seat he holds on the court is where “we the people of West Kentucky” sit.
