FRANKFORT – Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., administered the oath of office to Justice Christopher Shea Nickell at a formal ceremony held last week in the historic Supreme Court Courtroom located on the second floor of the State Capitol Building in Frankfort.
Nickell was unopposed for re-election in November and will now serve a full eight-year term. He has represented the First District on the Commonwealth’s highest court since winning a contested election in November 2019 to fill the unexpired term of his predecessor. He has since chaired the Supreme Court’s Continuing Judicial Education Commission and was recently appointed to serve on the Audit Oversight Committee of the Administrative Office of the Courts. Justice Nickell previously served 13 years as a judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, where he was chosen Chief Judge Pro Tem by his colleagues. Prior to his service on the Court of Appeals, Nickell practiced law as a business and trial attorney, prosecutor, and public advocate over a 22-year legal career.
