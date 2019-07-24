MURRAY — There is no way to mask the pain Bob Shelton has felt the past few weeks.
However, what happened Tuesday morning seemed to help a bit. An advertising sales representative at The Murray Ledger & Times, the Fulton resident received a visit from two people he has come to know well since late 2018: Donna Herndon and Jennifer Riley, co-chairs of the Murray Calloway County Homeless Coalition.
Bob was the one who gave them the idea for a public homeless demonstration in Murray, after having been part of such an event for several years when was with the News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois before moving to Kentucky in 2016. So Tuesday, Herndon and Riley returned to the site where they first heard about the idea that was the inspiration for Friday night’s upcoming Night on the Town in Murray.
And in the office of Ledger & Times Publisher Mike Davis, they informed him that Friday’s inaugural event will be dedicated to the memory of his wife, Sandy, who died from cancer in early July.
“It takes your breath away,” Bob said after learning of this new detail.
Bob helped organize the event in Champaign for the News-Gazette and that was the event he was describing in the days leading up to the Coalition’s No Room in the Inn fundraiser in December. Herndon and Riley said they both were immediately interested in making it happen, so Bob gave them contacts with the Champaign publication to gain more information on its event.
“I’ll just be really honest. We designed (Night on the Town) after that event, almost to the letter,” Riley said.
“When we first met, we were kind of just throwing ideas around,” Bob recalled of the initial meeting in Davis’ office. “Then it hit me that the News-Gazette did this in Champaign when I was there, but they did it in the winter with 40 mph winds and 50-below-zero wind chills.”
Friday’s event will have one big difference, as it will be conducted on a summer night. The idea behind it is for participants to spend eight hours — 5 p.m. through 1 a.m.. — on the north lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse with nothing but a box to serve as their dwelling places. As of Tuesday, 26 people have committed to this challenge.
“It’s so hard to come up with new ideas in a town with so many people who are committed to nonprofits, but this seemed not only relevant to our cause, it was a whole new concept,” Herndon said. “Then Jennifer contacted Bob and the idea started growing. Then we got a committee together and it was not long into it that we realized we had an opportunity to involve people who had never been involved with anything before.”
Of the 26 participants — known as “box dwellers” — many are people that the organizers did not know by name before planning began.
“They’ve just come forward,” Riley said. “This is the difference is getting people who are good at putting events together and people who are passionate about a project.”
“With the News-Gazette, they focused more on people like the police chief and politicians and celebrity types from the University of Illinois, things like that,” Bob said after hearing Herndon and Riley talk about how many people have “come out of the woodwork” for this project to be part of it. “You’re talking about how many people are coming out of the woodwork for this, and I think that is so much more powerful. It’s just a more powerful message, I think.”
That is why the organizers are trying to circulate word about this event ahead of time, because not only have they wanted a strong number of participants, perhaps most importantly, they want a large crowd on the court square Friday night to watch it happen. To do this, several activities for the spectators are being offered, including a cornhole tournament, cake auction and silent auction. Friday will also be designated for the next edition of Movies on the Square, featuring “Beyond the Blackboard,” a film about teacher Stacy Bess, who was assigned a teaching job and came to learn that job was inside a homeless shelter in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In addition, at 7 p.m., one of the participants, Kyle Nelson of Murray, will speak to the crowd. Riley said Nelson’s story will include her time once as a homeless person.
“You know, there was a lot of skepticism of what we were doing when we first started (the Coalition). We’ve come a long way in a year-and-a-half,” Riley said. “This community has gone from, ‘What are you doing?!’ to embracing this project. I’m not surprised, but grateful.
“Homelessness is a tough thing. It’s not as visible in a town like Murray, but this community takes care of its own and it might have taken us a minute for us to realize that was a need here, but now folks get it.”
All of Friday night’s participants have a goal of raising $1,000 and many of them will be conducting fundraising methods during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.