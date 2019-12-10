MURRAY — Friday night, Murray’s court square was buzzing with activity on every corner.
It was, after all, Main Street Merriment, the time where the downtown area tries to spread Christmas cheer to everyone. The city’s Christmas tree was lit, Santa Claus was in his house, businesses were offering numerous activities for young and old and there were even horse-drawn carriage rides.
There was also was an activity near the southwest corner of the square that was nearly impossible to miss. No, it was not the Murray Bank Ice Rink, although it appeared to be a similarly big hit for visitors. It was across South Fifth Street from the rink that a huge display of white Christmas lights invited all to come take a look at something that, while very shiny and festive, had a stark message to express.
People in this world, even in Murray-Calloway County, are homeless. This was what the Murray-Callloway County Homeless Coalition was trying to say through its second annual No Room in the Inn event, featuring about 170 Nativity displays, some of which came from citizens, others on loan from businesses.
“If you count Nativity ornaments that were also included, then we had well over 200,” said Jennifer Riley, co-chair of the Coalition. “The thing is, they end up coming from all over the world, because we have people who when they travel, end up buying them, so we had Nativities from Belize, we had some from Berlin, Mexico, Israel. We had the most beautiful Nativity set from Israel that was made of olive wood.
“Stacey Smith Cayton’s parents bought it when they went to Israel years ago and it was just stunning.”
Riley said moving the event — whose name is derived from the Bible’s recordings of how Jesus Christ was born and “there was no room for them in the inn” — seemed to pay dividends this year. The Murray Family Church is actually on the square, as opposed to the Miller Courthouse Annex, and its building design includes large windows on its front, allowing visitors to easily see inside.
Once inside, they were able to realize the message.
“It’s a gorgeous display, but it’s also very moving to think of the symbolisms between Christ and the fact that he was, in fact, homeless,” Riley said of the plight history says Jesus’ parents, Mary and Joseph, faced in Bethlehem, eventually settling into a barn. “So you think about that scenario and connect it to the fact that we still have people who are, in fact, homeless 2,000 years later and the night that Christ was born, someone reached out and took that family in. That’s what the coalition is trying to do – take people in who are down on their luck or are homeless for whatever reason.”
The display also acted as a fundraiser with food and live music also included on Friday and children’s activities offered on Saturday, including the storytelling talents of longtime Murray State University professor Robert Valentine. All told, Riley said this year’s activity raised $2,000 for the coalition.
“That’s actually a little more than last year. I think we had about $1,500 in our first year,” she said. “Our hope is it’ll grow more and more each year, so we’re on track for that. Just as important as the money, though, is the publicity. This event kind of helps us get the word out and helps people remember, especially when the weather is cold, that people need help.
“My understanding is that there are no beds available around here, except in Nashville (Tennessee). There are none in Clarksville (Tennessee), Paducah, Owensboro, Mayfield. The Gentry House (in Murray) is full and (a shelter the coalition opened this year) are full, so there is definitely a need.”
Help may be on the way, though. Riley said Sunday night that an anonymous donor surfaced in the past few weeks and donated five acres of land to the agency to be used for future development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.