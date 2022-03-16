MAYFIELD – Relief efforts for survivors of the Dec. 10 tornadoes began almost immediately. Whether monetary or in-kind, donations came rushing into western Kentucky. Supplies such AS food, water, generators, clothes, coats, diapers, even dog food, were transported across the country, in many cases by the truckload, to the impacted areas.
After seeing the sheer devastation caused by the EF4 tornado, folksinger and host of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour Michael Johnathon, like so many others, wanted to help. It did not take long for him to figure out how.
“Every musician that I know, when there are times of trouble, hurt, joy, affection, stress, they reach for their instrument. Well, those instruments left in the powerful winds of a tornado,” Johnathon said. “As a musician, I can’t replace power lines or build buildings, but I have a very large global community with the Woodsongs broadcast. It was just a matter of saying, ‘Hey! Who wants to help?’”
And that is exactly what he did. He put out the call for donated instruments and in they came, hundreds of them, from across the continental US and as far away as Ireland, Australia, Canada and Alaska.
“These are musicians, from the Woodsongs front porch – our multimedia front porch – saying, ‘Here’s a way for you to express what’s in your heart now. We’re going to give you your instruments back,’” Johnathon said.
The instruments were collected at distribution sites from Nashville to Washington, DC. Johnathon noted that not all of the instruments were “presentation worthy,” so the distribution sites sorted out all of the instruments that were in poor condition and could not be restored and sent the best ones to Currier’s Music World in Richmond, Kentucky. In Richmond, the instruments were cleaned and restored to a “giftable” condition.
“What we want is for anybody who wants an instrument to just show up and pick one out,” Johnathon said. “It’s free. The only strings attached are on the instruments themselves.
“There are trumpets, trombones, flutes, drums, keyboards, pianos. If there is a school or a church that needs a piano, we’ve got one for you. If you are a bluegrass band and your bass player doesn’t have a bass, we’ve got one for you. If you’re a grandpa and you’ve had a guitar in your family for years, I’ve got a guitar for you.”
Instruments will be distributed in Mayfield on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St. People who are looking for specific instruments are encouraged to file a request online by visiting woodsongs.com/tornado or emailing wfpa@woodsongs.com. Johnathon assured that they will pull out and hold requested instruments, but he was also quick to note that it is not necessary to file a request. People are welcome to show up during the event and select an instrument.
When asked what he hopes people will get out this, Johnathon simply said, “Love.”
“I believe love is the greatest transaction of the arts,” he added. “I believe that people want to do good in a world that focuses on what is bad. Invite folks to be a participant, and you would be shocked at how quickly people are to respond, out of their heart. People care about each other and what America is missing is the invitation to be good.”
Johnathon said that distribution was his main concern. “It’s such a fractured environment. I didn’t know if we’d be able to reach the people of western Kentucky. That was the dilemma. I knew we could get the instruments, but could we reach the people impacted by the tornado because they’ve been dispersed. But it seems to be working. Looks like we’re going to have big crowds at all three locations.”
“Community matters, hometowns matter, the spirit of America’s front porch matters and when those tornadoes hit, all of those (front porches) along a 200-mile stretch in tornado alley were wiped away,” Johnathon said. “Every generation in human history left their mark by their music and art. That’s what we want to restore to western Kentucky because they deserve to have their music and art back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.