MURRAY – A pair of Murray State University students assisted their instructor in organizing Nonprofit Connections on Wednesday, adding it to a long list of events that have made their return this year for the first time since the pandemic started.
The event was held at the Curris Center’s small ballroom. Robin Esau, an instructor in Murray State’s Nonprofit Leadership Studies program, said the event is a great opportunity for NLS students to gain experience in hosting an event while also networking with local and regional organizations for which they might want to work after graduation.
“Our program has a model called service learning,” Esau said. “It’s a pedagogy of how you teach. We expect students to get an opportunity to do hands-on learning, so when we teach them about programming, we want them to plan and implement a program, and these nonprofits let us do that. When we say, ‘You have to do 15 hours of community service,’ they provide the opportunity for the kids to do that. It really strengthens the learning process.
“The other thing I’ve talked to lots of people on campus about is that there are articles and research that have been done on the value of connecting students to community beyond the campus for retention. The data is there, that this helps keep students at the college or university, and your graduation rates go up. So I think that’s a big plus, and I think (with) students being able to network early before they leave, they’re already getting to establish the professional contacts that they can use later on. And a lot of these turn into jobs.”
Esau said Luke Shultz, a senior from Murray, and Alissa Peal, a junior from Kingsport, Tennessee, took the lead in organizing the event as part of their studies.
“They’re both doing an independent study,” she said. “We had this conversation back in the spring, and they were interested in the independent study. I wasn’t sure what that should look like, but we usually have a student create a proposal and bring it to us. (They’ll say) ‘This is what I want to do,’ whether it’s a special research topic or project or whatever. Someone had floated the idea of bringing back this event, and that’s how they wanted to start their independent study, to help me launch this.”
Esau said 35 nonprofit organizations signed up for the event, and although three had to cancel for unexpected circumstances, 32 were still represented.
“We felt like that was a good a good comeback in a lot of ways because we haven’t done this in a while,” she said. “It felt like a reunion. We’re all in one place with all the familiar faces and the people we’ve had great partnerships with (creating) volunteer or community service opportunities for students.”
Shultz said that in addition to Esau, instructor Mike Gowen was a big help as well. He said everyone was pleased with the participation from nonprofits, as well as the turnout.
“Our goal was about 200 people,” Shultz said. “We’re not real sure how many people we had yet, but we’ll know that after the event once we get everything in the system.”
“We kind of divided and conquered,” Peal said. “(Esau) was able to get this space over the summer, since we were not here. Then she was able to reach out through her connections … and we were able to get tons of nonprofits. Unfortunately, not everyone we reached out to was able to come because they had other events they were going to. It was a lot of fun, and we were so happy at how many people were able to come out and the turnout of our students. We’re hoping that with more time as we come back from COVID, there’s going to be even more people coming next year and we’ll be able to use the entire ballroom.”
