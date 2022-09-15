Nonprofit event

Hadley Stephens, seated, and Dana Barnett with the Metropolis, Illinois-based organization Rolling in Faith carry on a conversation at Wednesday’s Nonprofit Connections with Tiffany Looper of KentuckyCare Paducah.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – A pair of Murray State University students assisted their instructor in organizing Nonprofit Connections on Wednesday, adding it to a long list of events that have made their return this year for the first time since the pandemic started.

The event was held at the Curris Center’s small ballroom. Robin Esau, an instructor in Murray State’s Nonprofit Leadership Studies program, said the event is a great opportunity for NLS students to gain experience in hosting an event while also networking with local and regional organizations for which they might want to work after graduation.