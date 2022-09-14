Business at Breakfast, nonprofits

The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel of nonprofit leaders at Tuesday’s Business@Breakfast in Murray State University’s CFSB Center. Pictured, from left, are HOPE Calloway Executive Director Nathan Carter, Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Mark McLemore, Angels Attic Board Chair Donna Herndon and Playhouse in the Park Executive Director Lisa Cope.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – A panel of nonprofit leaders spoke Tuesday about how they operate and how citizens can get involved during the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s Business@Breakfast event.

Katrina Coffelt, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, acted as moderator for the panel of four different organization heads, which included HOPE Calloway Executive Director Nathan Carter, Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Mark McLemore, Angels Attic Board Chair Donna Herndon and Playhouse in the Park Executive Director Lisa Cope. 