MURRAY – A panel of nonprofit leaders spoke Tuesday about how they operate and how citizens can get involved during the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s Business@Breakfast event.
Katrina Coffelt, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, acted as moderator for the panel of four different organization heads, which included HOPE Calloway Executive Director Nathan Carter, Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Mark McLemore, Angels Attic Board Chair Donna Herndon and Playhouse in the Park Executive Director Lisa Cope.
Speaking about the value of volunteering, McLemore told business owners in the room that not only do volunteers get to help others and the community, but those volunteers then add more value to their workplace because of their experiences.
“If you’ve got employees who are willing to go and give of themselves for others, they’re getting so much back that they’re bringing to you and your organization; they’re a better person,” McLemore said. “And I can’t say that enough. You think you’re going to help somebody, and they’re helping you. It happens every day. I’ve got a wonderful group of about 40 volunteers that I wouldn’t trade for anybody. They’re enriching the lives of others, but their lives are being enriched at the same time.”
Coffelt asked what first steps businesses or individuals should take if they want to get involved with a nonprofit organization.
“Just raise your hand!” Cope said as the crowd laughed. “Really, that’s all it takes. Just let us know that you’re interested and let us know that you’ve got some time and you’ve got a particular talent or particular interest. That’s all we need. That’s what I tell people about auditioning for a show – just show up. That’s the first step, and that’s sometimes the hardest step. Just let us know that you’re interested as a business or as an individual – and I’m sure I speak for everybody up here – we will find you a place where you’re comfortable and where you can be most helpful. We’ll make it happen.”
Coffelt asked what advice the panel had for those looking to start their own 501(c)(3) nonprofit to support a particular cause.
“The first thing you need to do is find some folks that share your vision and work together,” Herndon said. “Find a good CPA that will draw up your paperwork; we’ve got a lot that have volunteered to do that in the past. I think it’s important to connect with existing organizations because we do work together. There’s strength in numbers, and just let me say: any one of us that is not achieving our potential diminishes all of us. …That’s the investment that we make in our community and our children and our families and our seniors, and it takes all of us working together.
“I’ll say another thing: God has put a lot on my plate through the years, and there have been times I’ve said, ‘Why me Lord?’ But I’ll also tell you, anything He gives you to do, He’ll help you. And to Him be the glory.”
Coffelt asked about common myths associated with nonprofits, and Carter said a major one is that nonprofits can’t make money.
“We have to have money to operate,” he said. “We can’t do anything that we do without money. I hear all the time, ‘Oh, so you’re a volunteer?’ ‘Well, no, I work there.’ We have to have money to operate with what we do. ‘Nonprofit’ just means that at the end of the day, we’re not lining our board members pockets – which you all know because many of you are board members for nonprofits! We have to take that money and look at how can it go back into the community and benefit our community in the best way?”
Carter said another myth around nonprofits is the public perception that the needs they address are either not as prominent as they actually are or are even non-existent. He said he learned this pretty quickly after starting at Gentry House, which eventually merged with the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition to form HOPE Calloway.
“When I was first hired at Gentry House, I was told, ‘Hey, we don’t have homeless people here. We don’t have that problem,’” Carter said. “We may not be Nashville, Tennessee, where you’re going to see people on every single street corner, but we have homelessness. It may look different here, but it’s not just homelessness, it’s needs in general. As a society – I won’t just say it’s limited to Murray, Kentucky – we like to look good, we like to feel good, and so if we are emphasizing need everywhere we go, it can be depressing. But we have to be careful that we aren’t overlooking the need completely and then just assuming that it no longer exists.”
McLemore said food insecurity is a problem many children in this community face, but adults and seniors also struggle with hunger more than many realize.
“How many people in this community do you think are choosing between taking their medicines or getting food to eat?” McLemore asked. “So many times, they’re struggling both physically and mentally trying to make that happen. That’s why one of the things we do at the Senior Citizens Center is that we do not have a waiting list. Eight years ago, when I arrived at the center, they had a waiting list. There were people that were on a list and were numbered and sequenced to priority to get a meal. But if somebody doesn’t eat, they have bad health outcomes, and/or they possibly become institutionalized, or heaven forbid, they die. So we did away with that (waiting list).”
In closing, Coffelt acknowledged that for many people, especially those with small children, it is hard to find time and energy to volunteer, but she encouraged attendees to help in any way they could.
“I think the best gift we can give to our future generation is the heart of a servant and the ability to learn and see what it is to give back,” Coffelt said.
